Katie Ledecky Named Runner-Up For Pac-12 Student Athlete of the Year

On Sunday the Pac-12 announced their ’12Best’ student-athletes of the year via twitter and live webcast, and Stanford freshman Katie Ledecky earned runner-up honors as the #2 Pac-12 student-athlete of the year.
Not surprisingly, Ledecky had a sensational first year with the Cardinal after a historic four gold, five medal performance at the Olympics last summer. The Bethesda, Maryland native swept all five of her events at the NCAA Championships, earning NCAA & American Records in three of them. She also broke the 1650 free NCAA & American records earlier in the season, and added the 400 IM American Record as well at the Pac-12 Championships, where she won four events all in record fashion.
Earning the number one spot on the list was Washington Huskies female basketball player Kelsey Plum, the NCAA’S all-time leading scorer.
In such a competitive field Ledecky was the only swimmer to make the list, despite great seasons from some other Pac-12 swimmers such as Kathleen Baker of Cal and Ledecky’s Cardinal teammate Simone Manuel.
Take a look at the full of the Pac-12s ’12Best’ below:
- Kelsey Plum, Women’s basketball, Washington Huskies
- Katie Ledecky, Women’s swimming, Stanford Cardinal
- Edward Cheserek, Men’s cross country/track, Oregon Ducks
- MyKayla Skinner, Women’s gymnastics, Utah Utes
- Lonzo Ball, Men’s basketball, UCLA Bruins
- Christian McCaffrey, Men’s football, Stanford Cardinal
- Dillon Brooks, Men’s basketball, Oregon Ducks
- Kelly Claes/Sara Hughes, Women’s beach volleyball, USC Trojans
- Inky Ajanaku, Women’s volleyball, Stanford Cardinal
- Adoree’ Jackson, Men’s football, USC Trojans
- Sydney Wiese, Women’s basketball, Oregon State Beavers
- John Ross, Men’s football, Washington Huskies
