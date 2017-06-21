Katie Ledecky Named Runner-Up For Pac-12 Student Athlete of the Year

On Sunday the Pac-12 announced their ’12Best’ student-athletes of the year via twitter and live webcast, and Stanford freshman Katie Ledecky earned runner-up honors as the #2 Pac-12 student-athlete of the year.

Not surprisingly, Ledecky had a sensational first year with the Cardinal after a historic four gold, five medal performance at the Olympics last summer. The Bethesda, Maryland native swept all five of her events at the NCAA Championships, earning NCAA & American Records in three of them. She also broke the 1650 free NCAA & American records earlier in the season, and added the 400 IM American Record as well at the Pac-12 Championships, where she won four events all in record fashion.

Earning the number one spot on the list was Washington Huskies female basketball player Kelsey Plum, the NCAA’S all-time leading scorer.

In such a competitive field Ledecky was the only swimmer to make the list, despite great seasons from some other Pac-12 swimmers such as Kathleen Baker of Cal and Ledecky’s Cardinal teammate Simone Manuel.

Take a look at the full of the Pac-12s ’12Best’ below:

  1. Kelsey Plum, Women’s basketball, Washington Huskies
  2. Katie Ledecky, Women’s swimming, Stanford Cardinal
  3. Edward Cheserek, Men’s cross country/track, Oregon Ducks
  4. MyKayla Skinner, Women’s gymnastics, Utah Utes
  5. Lonzo Ball, Men’s basketball, UCLA Bruins
  6. Christian McCaffrey, Men’s football, Stanford Cardinal
  7. Dillon Brooks, Men’s basketball, Oregon Ducks
  8. Kelly Claes/Sara Hughes, Women’s beach volleyball, USC Trojans
  9. Inky Ajanaku, Women’s volleyball, Stanford Cardinal
  10. Adoree’ Jackson, Men’s football, USC Trojans
  11. Sydney Wiese, Women’s basketball, Oregon State Beavers
  12. John Ross, Men’s football, Washington Huskies

