CSCAA Proposing ‘Automatic Qualifiers’ For Conference Champs in NCAA Swimming

Significant changes to the NCAA qualification system will be discussed at the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America’s (CSCAA) upcoming convention in May.

The CSCAA is considering implementing automatic qualifiers (AQs) for the NCAA Division I Championships, a qualifying system used in several other NCAA sports, including basketball.

If implemented, AQs would see conference champions automatically qualify for the NCAA Championships.

This is something that would dramatically shift the way teams prepare for conference championship meets and could also have a lasting effect on the recruiting process.

CONFERENCE CHAMPS GAIN IMPORTANCE

If conference champions earned an automatic berth to NCAAs, winning a race at the conference championships would become a bigger priority for the athletes.

Currently, swimmers in the running for a title in one of the Power Five conferences are generally shoo-ins to qualify for NCAAs anyway, but if AQs came into effect, the spots available for at-large qualifiers diminishes and the importance of locking up a spot by winning a conference title becomes all the more imperative.

But beyond the Power Five, AQs would have a far greater impact in the mid-major conferences.

MID-MAJORS GET MORE EYEBALLS

Mid-major swimmers typically only take up a small percentage of NCAA qualifiers. This past season, 26 women and 17 men made the Division I Championships. If AQs came into effect, mid-major conference championship meets would become more exciting and gain more eyeballs with an NCAA spot solidified by simply getting your hand on the wall first.

With numerous swimming & diving programs getting cut in recent years, teams being able to garner some hype and marketability with NCAA qualifiers and conference champions would go a long way in keeping programs sustainable.

With AQs being a common thing for other sports, making the qualifying process more clear-cut for Athletic Directors and other non-swimming people would be beneficial for all.

It could also have a lasting impact on recruiting.

SMALLER CONFERENCES BECOME MORE APPEALING

If a swimmer sees a direct path to the NCAA Championships by going to a mid-major program and winning a title, it may pull them in that direction rather than going to one of the bigger Power Five schools where they may not have a scholarship and would be hard-pressed to get on the NCAA roster (even if they were to get under the cutline, in a case like Texas).

WHAT THE DATA SAYS

Of course, there are cons to AQs, most notably how it would deny some top-tier athletes from competing in favor of slower swimmers.

However, CSCAA data tells us that currently, less than half (47%) of individual NCAA qualifiers score, and that it’s very rare that a swimmer scores outside of the circle-seeded heats. 92% of all ‘A’ and ‘B’ finalists come from the 24th seed or higher, the data says.

The CSCAA report says that if events at NCAAs are going to have three or four heats of non-scorers, the sport would be better off if these heats include swimmers from teams that come from outside of the Power Five.

Other ideas to be discussed by the CSCAA include reducing the NCAA scoring roster size down from the 18 where it is now and setting aside a specific percentage of allocated spots for non-Power 5 conferences.

Using an allocation format is one implemented by every sport in the NCAA other than track and field.

MORE INFO

According to numbers presented by the CSCAA, swimming & diving has the largest disparity between NCAA qualifiers coming from the Power Five conferences (90%) and the percentage of teams in the Power Five (28%).

The average for all sports is 54% of qualifiers coming from the Power Five while 57% of teams are in the Power Five. This tells us that the vast majority of qualifiers are coming from just over a quarter of the teams, leaving the rest with not much opportunity for national championship success.

The CSCAA also shares data showing that the number of teams qualifying and scoring for the NCAA Championships is at an all-time low. On the women’s side, 65 teams qualified for NCAAs in 2016 and in 2021, that number dropped to 52. The men had 52 teams in 2016 and only 39 in 2021.

For more info, check out the CSCAA’s presentation here.