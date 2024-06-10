Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Countdown to US Olympic Trials: Social Media Edition

Countdown to swimming in a football stadium: five days. Check out updates from Indianapolis as the city prepares to host the 2024 US Olympic Swimming Trials.

Some of the local swimmers tested out the pool after it was completed just last week. Construction began on May 12th and finished on June 5th. The city has also already prepared for the event as the city features street signs named after swimmers, the Children’s Museum has a swimming twist, and the airport had a makeover to feature USA Swimming and other swimming-related decals.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Peyton Ostertag (@peytonostertag)

DutchinUSA
7 minutes ago

After reading a NYT article mentioning “the 50 yard line” I had a dream that the builders built a 50 yard pool…

Swammer
15 minutes ago

Any word on the people who are missing from the psych sheets?

