Countdown to US Olympic Trials: Social Media Edition

Countdown to swimming in a football stadium: five days. Check out updates from Indianapolis as the city prepares to host the 2024 US Olympic Swimming Trials.

Some of the local swimmers tested out the pool after it was completed just last week. Construction began on May 12th and finished on June 5th. The city has also already prepared for the event as the city features street signs named after swimmers, the Children’s Museum has a swimming twist, and the airport had a makeover to feature USA Swimming and other swimming-related decals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peyton Ostertag (@peytonostertag)

Michael Phelps who? Get these dinos in a pool ASAP. They’re ready for the Olympic Team Trials hosted right here in Indianapolis! #SwimTrials24

🏊 @IndSportsCorp

🏊 @USASwimming Get tickets to check out the trials going on June 15-23: https://t.co/BNYRQMT4JE pic.twitter.com/oeAl25ppGK — The Children’s Museum (@TCMIndy) June 3, 2024

This fabulous Eiffel Tower replica in downtown Indy is a nod to the Olympic Games in Paris. Bring on the U.S. Olympic Swim Team Trials in Indy this Saturday! 🇺🇸 🏊‍♀️ 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Qy9Gfz7EhL — Sharon Smith, APR (@MavPR) June 9, 2024

Nice! @INDairport is ready for swimmers flying in for the U.S. Olympic Swim Team Trials here in Indianapolis! @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/UOiIoGEG2i — Matt Standridge (@standridgewx) June 9, 2024