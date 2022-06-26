Costa Sets 5th Continental Record in 6 Swims at Worlds (S. America Day 8 Recap)

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Guilherme Costa broke his fifth South American record in six swims at the 2022 Worlds by lowering his own continental mark to 14:48.53 in the men's 1500 free on Saturday.

MEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: Sun Yang – 14:31.02 (2012)

Championship Record: Sun Yang – 14:34.14 (2011)

2021 Olympic Champion: Bobby Finke – 14:39.65

2019 World Champion: Florian Wellbrock (GER) – 14:36.54

Costa shaved more than four seconds off his previous best from prelims and placed 6th in the final, equaling the best position by a Brazilian in the event (Luiz Lima in 1998).

The race capped off an impressive meet for the rising star that began with him becoming the first South American to qualify for the men’s 400 free final at Worlds – let alone win a bronze like Costa did in 3:43.31, a new continental mark. He also reset his South American record in the 800 free (7:45.48), his 5th-place finish also marking the first time a South American reached the final in the event.

But after his last race of the week, the distance freestyle specialist seemed most pleased with his performance in the 1500.

“I had more to give in the 400 and I could have done a better race in the 800, but I liked the result today,” said Costa, who started in 4th before fading to 6th. “As I had nothing to lose, I wanted to see how far I could go. I had a great race.”

In the 1500, Costa trimmed nearly seven seconds off his South American record coming into the meet that had stood since 2019. He cut about a second and a half off his previous best coming into the meet in the 400 free and about a half second from his previous best heading into the meet in the 800 free.

Brazil may have only brought home two medals from Worlds – 42-year-old Nicholas Santos’s silver in the men’s 50 free being the other – but they did have 14 swimmers make a final. That number includes six female finalists, a new national record, but none in the 100 or 200 distances.

Quick Hits

25-year-old Jhennifer Conceicao placed 8th in the women’s 50 breast final with a 30.45, slightly off her South American record of 30.28 from Friday’s semis. Conceicao and Costa have both owned the South American records in their respective events since 2017.



Final South American Medal Table