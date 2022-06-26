2022 World Championships: SwimSwam Pick’em Contest Final Scores

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 8 Finals Recap

The day has finally come. The final scores for the 2022 World Championships SwimSwam Pick’em Contest are in. Day 8 of the meet was busy, featuring finals of the men’s 50 back, women’s 50 breast, men’s 1500 free, women’s 50 free, women’s 400 IM, men’s 4×100 medley relay, and women’s 4×100 medley relay.

The final night of the meet was maybe the most exciting, featuring an incredible 1500 from Gregorio Paltrinieri, a stunning race between teenage stars Summer McIntosh and Katie Grimes in the 400 IM, and Ruta Meilutyte finding her way back to the top of the podium in the 50 breast after coming out of retirement. Italy also pulled off an upset in the men’s 4×100 medley relay, winning the country’s first World title in the event.

Without further ado, let’s get into it. The day 8 winner is screen name “igocatsondoggy” with a fantastic final day score of 94 points. Today was an outlier for them, as “igocatsondoggy” ended up in a tie for 298th overall. Nonetheless, they really brought it for the day 8 events. They correctly guessed the top 3 finishers in the men’s 1500 and women’s 4×100 medley relay, and correctly guessed 1st, 3rd, and 4th in the women’s 400 IM. Those 3 events represent 52 points for “igocatsondoggy”.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It’s time for the final standings. After losing the lead on day 7, “blueabyss1117” reclaimed the lead on day 8, and ended up with 448 points to finish on top. Congratulations! Daily winners who are prize eligible and our grand prize winner: Speedo USA will be reaching out to you shortly to coordinate your receiving the prizes. Again, a big congratulations to all the winners, and a big thank you to everyone for participating!