Competitor Coach of the Month: Bob Bowman

Competitor Coach of the Month is a recurring SwimSwam feature shedding light on a U.S.-based coach who has risen above the competition. As with any item of recognition, Competitor Coach of the Month is a subjective exercise meant to highlight one coach whose work holds noteworthy context – perhaps a coach who was clearly in the limelight, or one whose work fell through the cracks a bit more among other stories. If your favorite coach wasn’t selected, feel free to respectfully recognize them in our comment section.

The 2022 World Championships were a phenomenal one for Arizona State University, as rising sophomore Leon Marchand had a breakthrough performance on the international stage with two gold medals and one silver in Budapest.

Marchand, who joined forces with ASU coach Bob Bowman last year, produced the second-fastest 400 IM in history en route to the world title, clocking 4:04.28. The only swim faster? The 4:03.84 done by Bowman’s former pupil, Michael Phelps, back in 2008.

In that same race, Chase Kalisz, who has trained under Bowman at various points in his career (but is based out of the University of Georgia), won bronze in 4:07.47.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bob Bowman (@coach_bowman)

Marchand went on to win the 200 IM in 1:55.22, and added a runner-up showing in the 200 fly (1:53.37), setting new French Records in both.

But Marchand wasn’t the only swimmer out of Bowman’s staple at ASU that performed well last week.

Hali Flickinger won gold on the U.S. women’s 4×200 free relay and added a silver in the 200 fly.

Ryan Held, an American sprinter who joined Sun Devil Swimming after getting bumped from the Olympic team last summer, primarily trains under ASU associate Herbie Behm, but nonetheless had an excellent showing in Budapest with one gold, one silver and one bronze medal in relays.

Another sprinter, Carter Swift, broke New Zealand’s national record in the men’s 100 free in his Worlds debut, tying for 21st in 48.79.

It’s been a resurgent last few years at Arizona State, not only with the college team, but in the development of the pro group spearheaded by Flickingr and Held.

And with Bowman at the helm, the sky is the limit.

About Competitor Swim

Since 1960, Competitor Swim® has been the leader in the production of racing lanes and other swim products for competitions around the world. Competitor lane lines have been used in countless NCAA Championships, as well as 10 of the past 13 Olympic Games. Molded and assembled using U.S. – made components, Competitor lane lines are durable, easy to set up and are sold through distributors and dealers worldwide.

Competitor Swim is a SwimSwam partner.