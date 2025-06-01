Competitor Coach of the Month: Alex Nieto

Competitor Coach of the Month is a recurring SwimSwam feature shedding light on a U.S.-based coach who has risen above the competition. As with any item of recognition, Competitor Coach of the Month is a subjective exercise meant to highlight one coach whose work holds noteworthy context – perhaps a coach who was clearly in the limelight, or one whose work fell through the cracks a bit more among other stories. If your favorite coach wasn’t selected, feel free to respectfully recognize them in our comment section.

Northwood High School head coach Alex Nieto led the Timberwolves boys’ team to their second CIF State Championship title in program history and their first since 2018, earning him Competitor Coach of the Month honors.

Nieto, who has been coaching Northwood for 16 years, led the team to a runner-up finish at the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 Championships, but one week later at the state meet, they came through to claim the title with 180 points, topping runner-up Clovis West (160) by 20.

Perhaps most impressively, Northwood only had four swimmers compete individually at the meet.

Leading the way was senior Derek Hitchens, who placed 2nd in the 100 back (47.67) and 5th in the 100 free (44.24) to score 35 individual points while also contributing on three of the team’s relays, including their runner-up 400 free relay.

A Columbia commit, Hitchens set a new lifetime best and an All-County Record of 47.19 en route to winning the 100 back at the CIF-SS D1 meet, where he also won the 100 free in a new team record of 43.79.

Another standout was junior Andrew Maksymowski, who placed 4th in both the 200 free (1:36.13) and 500 free (4:24.39) to score 34 points while swimming on two relays.

A Texas commit, Maksymowski swept the 200 free (1:35.61) and 500 free (4:23.91) at the CIF-SS D1 meet with a pair of season-best times.

Freshman Michael Wang (19) and senior Will Chen (6) also contributed individual points to push the team to the state title.

Nieto has also spent time coaching Irvine Novaquatics and currently coaches the North Irvine Knights in addition to his role at Northwood.

