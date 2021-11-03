College Swimming Weekly Preview: Nov. 3-7, 2021

The defending NCAA champions for both men and women will be in action this week—and they’ll face off against one another.

The Texas Longhorns and Virginia Cavaliers highlight this week’s NCAA dual meet action with a two-day showdown in Charlottesville, with both the men and women’s teams competing head-to-head.

Live results of the Texas vs UVA meet can be found here, and it will also be on Meet Mobile under “Virginia vs Texas.” The teams will begin racing at 4 p.m. ET on Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday.

The University of Michigan will be back in action for the first time in nearly a month against Purdue and Mizzou in the November Triple Dual on Friday, followed by the Ian Miskelley Memorial Meet against Grand Valley State on Saturday.

Friday will also feature marquee matchups in the SEC with Auburn and Georgia, Alabama and LSU, and Kentucky and Tennessee locking horns. In the Pac-12, USC battles Arizona, the Cal and Stanford men go head-to-head in the Triple Distance Meet, and the Cal women travel to Salt Lak City to take on Utah.

Saturday will notably feature Arizona State against USC, plus the Hokie Belt Challenge at Virginia Tech.

Below is a list of the D1 meets we’ll be covering at SwimSwam this week. If we missed any, please leave them in the comments and we’ll get them added.