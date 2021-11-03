Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

College Swimming Weekly Preview: Nov. 3-7, 2021

The defending NCAA champions for both men and women will be in action this week—and they’ll face off against one another.

The Texas Longhorns and Virginia Cavaliers highlight this week’s NCAA dual meet action with a two-day showdown in Charlottesville, with both the men and women’s teams competing head-to-head.

Live results of the Texas vs UVA meet can be found here, and it will also be on Meet Mobile under “Virginia vs Texas.” The teams will begin racing at 4 p.m. ET on Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday.

The University of Michigan will be back in action for the first time in nearly a month against Purdue and Mizzou in the November Triple Dual on Friday, followed by the Ian Miskelley Memorial Meet against Grand Valley State on Saturday.

Friday will also feature marquee matchups in the SEC with Auburn and Georgia, Alabama and LSU, and Kentucky and Tennessee locking horns. In the Pac-12, USC battles Arizona, the Cal and Stanford men go head-to-head in the Triple Distance Meet, and the Cal women travel to Salt Lak City to take on Utah.

Saturday will notably feature Arizona State against USC, plus the Hokie Belt Challenge at Virginia Tech.

Below is a list of the D1 meets we’ll be covering at SwimSwam this week. If we missed any, please leave them in the comments and we’ll get them added.

Meet Date Men Women
Wyoming vs Northern Colorado 11/4 x
FSU vs UF 11/5 x x
Louisville/Notre Dame/Miami 11/5 x x
UNC vs Georgia Tech 11/5 x x
SMU vs New Mexico State 11/5 x
UConn vs Yale 11/5 x
Iowa State vs Omaha 11/5 x
Minnesota vs Wisconsin 11/5 x x
Nebraska vs Kansas 11/5 x
November Triple Dual (Purdue, Michigan, Missouri) 11/5 x x
Rutgers v Harvard 11/5 x
Texas A&M vs TCU 11/5 x x
Cleveland State/Oberlin/Findlay 11/5 x x
Oakland vs Grand Valley State University 11/5 x x
Milwaukee vs Wheaton (Ill.) 11/5 x x
UPenn vs Columbia 11/5 x
Monmouth vs Iona 11/5 x x
UNLV vs BYU 11/5 x x
Wyoming/Colorado State/Colorado Mesa 11/5 x
Fresno State vs Nevada 11/5 x
ASU vs UCLA 11/5 x
USC vs University of Arizona 11/5 x x
Cal vs Utah 11/5 x
Cal vs Stanford (Triple Distance Meet) 11/5 x
Auburn vs Georgia 11/5 x x
Alabama vs LSU 11/5 x x
Kentucky vs Tennessee 11/5 x x
NJIT vs Villanova 11/5 x
Cornell vs St. Bonaventure 11/6 x x
Fordham vs Georgetown 11/6 x x
Pitt vs GW 11/6 x x
Sacred Heart/Assumption/University of Rhode Island 11/6 x
Duke vs Georgia Tech 11/6 x x
Hokie Belt Challenge (Virginia Tech) 11/6 x x
Binghamton vs Canisius 11/6 x x
Maine vs Vermont 11/6 x
UNH vs Siena 11/6 x
VMI vs Howard University 11/6 x x
North Texas vs New Mexico State 11/6 x
Fordham vs Georgetown 11/6 x x
FGCU vs FIU 11/6 x
UMBC vs Towson 11/6 x x
Oakland vs UIC 11/6 x x
Brown/Dartmouth/Princeton 11/6 x x
UPenn vs Columbia 11/6 x
Columbia vs Harvard 11/6 x
Fairfield vs Marist 11/6 x x
St. Francis Brooklyn vs Manhattan 11/6 x x
Youngstown State/Niagara/Saint Francis University 11/6 x x
Akron vs Eastern Michigan 11/6 x
Ohio University vs Buffalo 11/6 x
Toledo vs Ball State 11/6 x
CSU Bakersfield vs Pacific 11/6 x x
Bryant vs Wagner 11/6 x x
ASU vs USC 11/6 x x
University of Arizona vs UCLA 11/6 x
UNLV vs Utah 11/6 x
Cal Baptist vs Cal Poly 11/6 x x
UC San Diego vs UCSB 11/6 x x
Navy/Bucknell/Lafayette/American 11/6 x x
Providence vs BU 11/6 x x
Loyola vs Colgate 11/6 x x
Loyola Marymount vs Pepperdine 11/6 x
Vanderbilt vs Tulane 11/6 x
NAU vs New Mexico 11/6 x
Seattle vs Idaho 11/6 x
La Salle vs Seton Hall 11/6 x x
Queens vs Richmond 11/6 x
Indianapolis vs Butler 11/6 x
Penn State vs Bloomsburg 11/6 x x
St. Francis Brooklyn vs St. Peter’s 11/6 x x
Evansville/Little Rock/Saint Louis University 11/5-11/6 x x
UVA vs Texas 11/5-11/6 x x
Boston College/Northeastern/Drexel 11/5-11/6 x x
Emory Invite (Emory, Georgia Southern) 11/5-11/6 x
Missouri State/Indiana State/Missouri S&T 11/5-11/6 x x
Coyote Extravaganza (South Dakota, South Dakota State, UNI) 11/5-11/6 x x
NAU vs New Mexico 11/5-11/6 x
Denver Invite (Denver) 11/5-11/6 x x
Air Force vs Grand Canyon 11/5-11/6 x x
UNC Wilmington/James Madison/Delaware/William & Mary 11/6-11/7 x x

