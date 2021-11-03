College Swimming Weekly Preview: Nov. 3-7, 2021

The defending NCAA champions for both men and women will be in action this week—and they’ll face off against one another.
The Texas Longhorns and Virginia Cavaliers highlight this week’s NCAA dual meet action with a two-day showdown in Charlottesville, with both the men and women’s teams competing head-to-head.
Live results of the Texas vs UVA meet can be found here, and it will also be on Meet Mobile under “Virginia vs Texas.” The teams will begin racing at 4 p.m. ET on Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday.
The University of Michigan will be back in action for the first time in nearly a month against Purdue and Mizzou in the November Triple Dual on Friday, followed by the Ian Miskelley Memorial Meet against Grand Valley State on Saturday.
Friday will also feature marquee matchups in the SEC with Auburn and Georgia, Alabama and LSU, and Kentucky and Tennessee locking horns. In the Pac-12, USC battles Arizona, the Cal and Stanford men go head-to-head in the Triple Distance Meet, and the Cal women travel to Salt Lak City to take on Utah.
Saturday will notably feature Arizona State against USC, plus the Hokie Belt Challenge at Virginia Tech.
Below is a list of the D1 meets we’ll be covering at SwimSwam this week. If we missed any, please leave them in the comments and we’ll get them added.
|Meet
|Date
|Men
|Women
|Wyoming vs Northern Colorado
|11/4
|x
|FSU vs UF
|11/5
|x
|x
|Louisville/Notre Dame/Miami
|11/5
|x
|x
|UNC vs Georgia Tech
|11/5
|x
|x
|SMU vs New Mexico State
|11/5
|x
|UConn vs Yale
|11/5
|x
|Iowa State vs Omaha
|11/5
|x
|Minnesota vs Wisconsin
|11/5
|x
|x
|Nebraska vs Kansas
|11/5
|x
|November Triple Dual (Purdue, Michigan, Missouri)
|11/5
|x
|x
|Rutgers v Harvard
|11/5
|x
|Texas A&M vs TCU
|11/5
|x
|x
|Cleveland State/Oberlin/Findlay
|11/5
|x
|x
|Oakland vs Grand Valley State University
|11/5
|x
|x
|Milwaukee vs Wheaton (Ill.)
|11/5
|x
|x
|UPenn vs Columbia
|11/5
|x
|Monmouth vs Iona
|11/5
|x
|x
|UNLV vs BYU
|11/5
|x
|x
|Wyoming/Colorado State/Colorado Mesa
|11/5
|x
|Fresno State vs Nevada
|11/5
|x
|ASU vs UCLA
|11/5
|x
|USC vs University of Arizona
|11/5
|x
|x
|Cal vs Utah
|11/5
|x
|Cal vs Stanford (Triple Distance Meet)
|11/5
|x
|Auburn vs Georgia
|11/5
|x
|x
|Alabama vs LSU
|11/5
|x
|x
|Kentucky vs Tennessee
|11/5
|x
|x
|NJIT vs Villanova
|11/5
|x
|Cornell vs St. Bonaventure
|11/6
|x
|x
|Fordham vs Georgetown
|11/6
|x
|x
|Pitt vs GW
|11/6
|x
|x
|Sacred Heart/Assumption/University of Rhode Island
|11/6
|x
|Duke vs Georgia Tech
|11/6
|x
|x
|Hokie Belt Challenge (Virginia Tech)
|11/6
|x
|x
|Binghamton vs Canisius
|11/6
|x
|x
|Maine vs Vermont
|11/6
|x
|UNH vs Siena
|11/6
|x
|VMI vs Howard University
|11/6
|x
|x
|North Texas vs New Mexico State
|11/6
|x
|Fordham vs Georgetown
|11/6
|x
|x
|FGCU vs FIU
|11/6
|x
|UMBC vs Towson
|11/6
|x
|x
|Oakland vs UIC
|11/6
|x
|x
|Brown/Dartmouth/Princeton
|11/6
|x
|x
|UPenn vs Columbia
|11/6
|x
|Columbia vs Harvard
|11/6
|x
|Fairfield vs Marist
|11/6
|x
|x
|St. Francis Brooklyn vs Manhattan
|11/6
|x
|x
|Youngstown State/Niagara/Saint Francis University
|11/6
|x
|x
|Akron vs Eastern Michigan
|11/6
|x
|Ohio University vs Buffalo
|11/6
|x
|Toledo vs Ball State
|11/6
|x
|CSU Bakersfield vs Pacific
|11/6
|x
|x
|Bryant vs Wagner
|11/6
|x
|x
|ASU vs USC
|11/6
|x
|x
|University of Arizona vs UCLA
|11/6
|x
|UNLV vs Utah
|11/6
|x
|Cal Baptist vs Cal Poly
|11/6
|x
|x
|UC San Diego vs UCSB
|11/6
|x
|x
|Navy/Bucknell/Lafayette/American
|11/6
|x
|x
|Providence vs BU
|11/6
|x
|x
|Loyola vs Colgate
|11/6
|x
|x
|Loyola Marymount vs Pepperdine
|11/6
|x
|Vanderbilt vs Tulane
|11/6
|x
|NAU vs New Mexico
|11/6
|x
|Seattle vs Idaho
|11/6
|x
|La Salle vs Seton Hall
|11/6
|x
|x
|Queens vs Richmond
|11/6
|x
|Indianapolis vs Butler
|11/6
|x
|Penn State vs Bloomsburg
|11/6
|x
|x
|St. Francis Brooklyn vs St. Peter’s
|11/6
|x
|x
|Evansville/Little Rock/Saint Louis University
|11/5-11/6
|x
|x
|UVA vs Texas
|11/5-11/6
|x
|x
|Boston College/Northeastern/Drexel
|11/5-11/6
|x
|x
|Emory Invite (Emory, Georgia Southern)
|11/5-11/6
|x
|Missouri State/Indiana State/Missouri S&T
|11/5-11/6
|x
|x
|Coyote Extravaganza (South Dakota, South Dakota State, UNI)
|11/5-11/6
|x
|x
|NAU vs New Mexico
|11/5-11/6
|x
|Denver Invite (Denver)
|11/5-11/6
|x
|x
|Air Force vs Grand Canyon
|11/5-11/6
|x
|x
|UNC Wilmington/James Madison/Delaware/William & Mary
|11/6-11/7
|x
|x
CAL women @UTAH. that meet not listed
11/5
Added, thanks!
