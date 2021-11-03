Indiana’s Burns, Ohio State’s Fulmer Named Big Ten Swimmers of the Week

Courtesy: Big Ten Conference
Men’s Swimmer of the Week
Brendan Burns, Indiana
Jr. – Berwyn, Pa. – Conestoga (Pa.)
- Contributed four wins and compiled four NCAA B-cut times in Indiana’s victories over Ohio State, Penn State and Virginia Tech
- Won and secured NCAA B-cut times in the 200-yard backstroke (1:44.00) and 200-yard butterfly (1:42.30). His time in the 200 butterfly marked the third-best time in the nation and the top time in the Big Ten, while his time in the backstroke ranks sixth in the nation and first in the Big Ten
- Helped Indiana win both the 200-yard and 400-yard medley relays
- Garners his second career Swimmer of the Week award
- Last Indiana Men’s Swimmer of the Week: Brendan Burns (Oct. 20, 2021)
Men’s Diver of the Week
Carson Tyler, Indiana
Fr. – Moultrie, Ga. – Colquitt County (Ga.)
- Swept the one-meter and three-meter diving events to help Indiana defeat Ohio State, Penn State and Virginia Tech
- Earned NCAA Zone qualifying scores in both the one-meter (362.00) and the three-meter (440.65)
- Has now secured NCAA Zone qualifying scores in all four events that he has competed in this season
- Earns the first Diver of the Week honor of his career and his second individual award of the season, having previously been named Freshman of the Week on Oct. 20
- Last Indiana Men’s Diver of the Week: Tazman Abramowicz (Feb. 10, 2021)
Men’s Freshman of the Week
Alex Quach, Ohio State
Sydney, Australia – Hurlstone Agricultural High School (Australia)
- In his first collegiate meet, helped the Buckeyes win the 200-yard and 400-yard freestyle relays in their season-opening meet against Indiana, Penn State and Virginia Tech
- Finished in second place and earned an NCAA B-cut time in the 200-yard butterfly (1:45.25)
- Also notched an NCAA B-cut time in the 100-yard butterfly (46.29), finishing in second place by just 0.19 seconds
- Earns the first Freshman of the Week accolade of his career
- Last Ohio State Men’s Freshman of the Week: Thomas Watkins (Nov. 20, 2020)
Women’s Swimmer of the Week
Amy Fulmer, Ohio State
Jr. – Bellefontaine, Ohio – Bellefontaine
- Won the 100-yard freestyle (49.19) and 200-yard freestyle (1:46.57) in Ohio State’s season-opening meet against Indiana, Penn State and Virginia Tech, earning NCAA B-cut times in both events
- Contributed to Ohio State wins in the 200-yard freestyle relay and the 400-yard medley relay
- Garners her first career Swimmer of the Week award
- Last Ohio State Women’s Swimmer of the Week: Freya Rayner (Jan. 8, 2020)
Women’s Diver of the Week
Abigail Knapton, Rutgers
Gr. – Omaha, Neb. – Omaha Marian
- Won three events in the Scarlet Knights’ meets against Purdue and IUPUI
- In Rutgers’ first Big Ten meet of the year against Purdue, won the three-meter dive with an NCAA Zone qualifying score of 329.85, and finished second in the one-meter dive with an NCAA Zone qualifying score of 285.15
- On Oct. 30 against IUPUI, won both the one-meter (303.83) and the three-meter (344.33), registering NCAA zone qualifying scores in both events. Her score of 344.33 in the three-meter marked the third-best score in Rutgers history
- Earns her fifth career Diver of the Week honor and her second of the season
- Last Rutgers Women’s Diver of the Week: Abigail Knapton (Oct. 13, 2021)
Women’s Freshman of the Week
Hannah Cornish, Minnesota
Port Perry, Ontario – Uxbridge Secondary School (Ontario)
- Won six races as Minnesota defeated Nebraska and St. Thomas
- In the win over Nebraska, touched first in the 100-yard and 200-yard freestyle events, posting personal records of 50.56 and 1:49.81, respectively, while also helping the Gophers win the 400-yard freestyle relay
- On Oct. 30 against St. Thomas, took first place in the 50-yard freestyle (23.34) and contributed to wins in the 200-yard freestyle relay and the 200-yard medley relay
- Earns the first Freshman of the Week honor of her career
- Last Minnesota Women’s Freshman of the Week: Abbey Kilgallon (Oct. 24, 2018)
2021-22 Big Ten Men’s Swimming and Diving Weekly Honorees
Oct. 13
S: Will Chan, Sr., MICH
D: Cameron Gammage, Fr., MICH
F: Gal Groumi, MICH
Oct. 20
S: Brendan Burns, Jr., IND
D: Jake Butler, Jr., MINN
F: Carson Tyler, IND
Oct. 27
S: Andrew Benson, So. WIS
D: Tyler Downs, Fr., PUR
F: Tyler Downs, PUR
Nov. 3
S: Brendan Burns, Jr., IND
D: Carson Tyler, Fr., IND
F: Alex Quach, OSU
2021-22 Big Ten Women’s Swimming and Diving Weekly Honorees
Oct. 13
S: Maggie MacNeil, Sr., MICH
D: Abigail Knapton, Gr., RU
F: Letitia Sim, MICH
Oct. 20
S: Madison Murtagh, Sr., PSU
D: Anne Fowler, So., IND
F: Brearna Crawford, IND
Oct. 27
S: Phoebe Bacon, So., WIS
D: Sara Troyer, Sr., NEB
F: Beatriz Padron, NEB
Nov. 3
S: Amy Fulmer, Jr., OSU
D: Abigail Knapton, Gr., RU
F: Hannah Cornish, MINN
Burns is swimming really fast. Great to see.