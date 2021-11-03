Indiana’s Burns, Ohio State’s Fulmer Named Big Ten Swimmers of the Week Indiana junior Brendan Burns contributed four wins and compiled four NCAA B-cut times in Indiana’s victories over Ohio State, Penn State and Virginia Tech.

Penn State Dominates Liberty Tri-Meet Featuring Rarely Contested Events Penn State won nearly every event at a Liberty University meet that featured events such as the 25 free, 100 IM, and 50s of the strokes.

2015 World Junior Champion Sierra Schmidt Will Train at Scottsdale Aquatic Club Sierra Schmidt, famous for her pre-race dance routines, will split training with her dad, Joseph, and the Scottsdale Aquatic Club.

Minnesota Sweeps St. Thomas in Men’s Home Opener Minnesota swept St. Thomas as the Tommies competed in their first meet against a Big Ten team since joining the Division I program.

Rutgers Women Top IUPUI in Indianapolis A trio of international swimmers won two individual events for Rutgers as the Scarlet Knights dominated IUPUI 179 to 115.

Bob Groseth Joins Notre Dame As Interim Head Coach Groseth takes over as interim head coach just under a month following the resignation of Mike Litzinger.