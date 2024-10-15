Colgate Women Win Home Invite For First Time In Program History

2024 COLGATE INVITE

October 11-12, 2024

Hamilton, N.Y.

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Team Scores

HAMILTON – For the first time in the program’s history the Colgate women’s swimming and diving team won its annual fall classic, edging St. Bonaventure by 11 points on Saturday’s final action of the Colgate Invite inside Lineberry Natatorium.



Colgate has been hosting its season-opening event since 2015-16, and twice earned second-place finishes (2015-16, 2019-20) before claiming the top spot this weekend. The Raiders scored 802 points, besting St. Bonaventure, UMass, St. Francis, and Le Moyne.



The men’s team finished third out of four teams with 520.5 total points. Colgate finished nearly 100 points ahead of Le Moyne and trailed St. Bonaventure (1,185.5) and UMass (662.5).



COACH PRETRE’S COMMENTS

“With the women, to win their first invite at Colgate ever was a big deal for them, especially that they’re so tired and heavy in the water, but the grit they showed today was just unbelievable and a total team victory. Our men’s team continues to improve more and more each year. You can really see their depth and talent starting to flourish. The teams did an outstanding job today bringing a lot of energy on deck! The coaching staff couldn’t be prouder of everyone the last two days and we look forward to continuing with hard training for the month of Rocktober. “



HOW IT HAPPENED



MG King was dominant once again on Saturday, bringing home a pair of second-place finishes in the 200 Back (2:05.93) and 500 Free (5:12.92). Their time in the 500 Free clocked in nearly two seconds faster than their entry mark.



Natalie Hofer also garnered a second-place finish, taking the runner-up spot in the 200 Breast with a time of 2:26.34, more than three seconds faster than her entry time. Audrey Collins (100 Fly) and Julia Quernemoen (200 IM) grabbed third-place finishes on the day.



The 400 Free Relay team of Elizabeth Rainey, Heather O’Day, Brooke Garretson, and Lucy Art brought home a second-place time of 3:36.29, just five seconds off the leader’s pace.



Deacon Mascarinas shined on the men’s side once again, picking up his second victory of the weekend in the 200 IM with an impressive time of 1:56.12. Mascarinas also earned a top-five finish with a fourth-place tally in the 100 Free.



Matthew Szypula and JD Suarez were shining moments for the men’s team with fourth and fifth place finishes in the 200 Back with respective times of 1:57.22 and 1:57.59. Henry Newhall, another first-year, registered a fifth-place finish in the 200 Breast (2:16.81).



On the final event of the day, the men’s team finished strong in the 400 Free Relay, led by Jack Schurtz-Ford, Cooper Luedde, Scott Pejic, and Tyler Bosma, tallying fourth place.



UP NEXT

Colgate is back in action Friday, Oct. 26 and Saturday, Oct. 27, when the Raiders host Le Moyne and Lafayette back-to-back days inside Lineberry Natatorium.

HAMILTON, N.Y. – The St. Bonaventure men’s swim and dive team cruised to victory at the Colgate Invitational, posting 1185.5 points to beat second-place Massachusetts by 523 points.

The Bonnies tallied 10 wins and four podium sweeps in their first invitational meet of the season. St. Bonaventure claimed first, second, and third in the 1650-free, 100-back, 500-free, and 100-fly.

Freshman Mark Mizsei continued his early season success with two individual wins in the 200-fly (1:49.99) and the 500-freestyle (4:45.32).

The 1650-freestyle saw graduate student Dylan Cachia take the win, followed by freshman Connor Peck and senior Mikolaj Synowiec . Will Foggin earned a fourth-place finish while Johnny Edwards finished sixth for the Bonnies in the distance event.

Peck also earned a win in the 400-IM with a time of 4:10.62.

Mizsei (4:45.32), Synowiec (4:50.17), and Foggin (4:54.07) gave the Bonnies another podium sweep in the 500-free with Cachia placing fourth.

In the 100-back, Luigi Termine , Henry Wilkes , and Alexander Behr finished first, second, and third while freshman Quinn Borchers tallied a sixth-place finish.

Wilkes posted another win for the Bonnies in the 200-back, touching the wall in 1:51.18. Termine finished runner-up with a time of 1:51.54.

Behr (50.18), Mizsei (50.27) and Termine (51.10) combined to sweep the podium in the 100-fly for the Bonnies as their domination of the two-day meet continued.

Sam Matthews added to the Bonnies point total with a triumph in the 50-free and a third-place finish in the 100-free.

In relay action Friday night, Termine, Aidan Kreiley , Behr and Matthews combined to set a Lineberry Natatorium record time of 3:22.95 in the 400-medley relay.

Behr, Carlos Hidalgo , Denton Smith , and Matthews also earned a victory in the 400-free relay with a time of 3:07.13.

QUOTES FROM HEAD COACH MIKE SMIECHOWSKI

“It was an awesome performance from our men. The coaching staff has been looking for that moment where we start to believe in the caliber program we can be this year. Coming off the toughest training week of the year into a dominant performance of an upper-echelon Atlantic 10 Conference opponent in UMass is great to build off of.”

“This was a total team win and one of the most impressive displays of toughness and championship mentality since I have been here.”

NEXT UP

The Bonnies are at Le Moyne Saturday, Oct. 19 for a dual meet.