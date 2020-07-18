Coleman Stewart Time Trials 44.6 100 Yard Back, 45.9 100 Yard Fly (Video)

U.S. National teamer Coleman Stewart posted a 44.6 in the 100 yard backstroke and 45.9 in the 100 yard butterfly in a time trial published on Stewart’s Instagram account on Saturday, July 18th.

Stewart stated that the two swims were his first races since the 2020 ACC Championships in February, where he won the 100 (44.04) and 200 backstrokes (1:37.71) and took 2nd in the 100 butterfly (44.92). Stewart was named the 2020 ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Year.

According to the coach on deck, Stewart’s backstroke splits were:

25 yards – 10.6

50 yards – 21.6 (11.0)

75 yards – 33.2 (11.6)

100 yards – 44.6 (11.3)

For Stewart’s fly splits we had to hand-time the video ourselves, but came up with:

25 yards – 9.5

50 yards – 21.57 (12.0)

75 yards – 33.67 (12.17)

100 yards – 45.9 (12.23)

Stewart’s 45.9 in the 100 fly comes in a full second slower than his 2019-2020 season-best of 44.92 from the ACC Championships, meanwhile, the 44.6 in the backstroke comes in a little more than half-a-second behind his 2019-2020 season-best of 44.04 from ACCs.

Stewart was denied the opportunity to compete at the 2020 NCAA Championships, where he would have been a top contender for the NCAA titles in both backstrokes as well as the 100 fly. Stewart told SwimSwam in March that one of his goals for the 2020 NCAA Championships was to become the first-ever swimmer to go 43-seconds in both the 100 backstroke and 100 butterfly. Stewart was also aiming to break the American Record in the 100 yard backstroke, which is currently held by Cal alumnus Ryan Murphy with a 43.49.

Stewart took 2nd in both the 100 back and the 100 fly at the 2019 NCAA Championships, hitting times of 43.98 and 44.46, respectively. Stewart is currently the 3rd-fastest performer ever in the 100 yard backstroke, behind Murphy (43.49, 2016) and 2019 NCAA champion Dean Farris of Harvard (43.66). He is also the 8th-fastest performer all-time in the men’s 100 yard butterfly.