Swimming From Home Talk Show: Coleman Stewart on Making History

We are all trying to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic as best we can. Staying at home and not socializing is not an easy task for anyone, and keeping a swimmer out of the pool is equally antagonizing. Therefore, SwimSwam is starting the Swimming From Home Talk Show, where host Coleman Hodges speaks with the swimming community about how they’re coping with our current goggle-less reality.

Headed into the men’s NCAA’s, NC State senior Coleman Stewart had big goals. After placing 2nd in both the 100 back and 100 fly (both swims lifetime bests) at the 2019 edition of the meet, Stewart was aiming to make history this year, seeking to become the first man to go under 44 seconds in both the 100 back and 100 fly. Stewart talks to us about the initial heartbreak of not getting that chance, but also of the quick turnaround and realization that even though he lost a piece of his swimming career, there are much bigger things happening worldwide at this point.

Stewart expresses his gratitude to have gotten a “final” meet at the men’s ACC Championships, even if he didn’t know it was his final meet. He also gives his top 3 recommendations for eating if you’re ever in York, Pennsylvania.