Texas A&M Adds In-State Breaststroker Noah Beladi for 2021

Lakeside Aquatic Club’s Noah Beladi has announced his verbal commitment to Texas A&M for fall 2021. Beladi is a rising senior at Keller High School in Keller, Texas.

I am excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at Texas A&M University in the fall of 2021. Thank you to my family, friends, teammates, and coaches for the support throughout my journey. Looking forward to my future as an AGGIE! Gig’Em!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 breast – 55.08

200 breast – 2:00.46

200 IM – 1:51.07

At the 2020 Texas 6A State Championships, Beladi placed third in the 100 breast with a lifetime best 55.08, while he was also 10th in the 200 IM in another best (1:51.07). On Keller’s 200 medley relay, Beladi split a 25.58 on the breast leg.

Beladi competed at the 2019 Speedo Winter Junior Champs – West, reaching finals in the 200 breast to finish 19th in a new best of 2:00.46. He hit long course bests in both breaststrokes shortly before the pandemic shutdown, going 1:04.48 in the 100 and 2:19.87 in the 200 at the Speedo Sectionals in College Station.

Texas A&M has a strong breaststroke group. While they just graduated Benjamin Walker (52.0/1:51.9), they return Andres Puente (52.2/1:52.3), Tanner Olson (52.9/1:56.2) and Hudson Smith (1:54.8).

The Aggies continue their streak of top in-state commitments for the class of 2025. Beladi joins five other Texas-based swimmers, including #20 Tyler Hulet, Top 20-HM Munzy Kabbara, Trey Dickey, Seth Reno and Clayton Conklin, in the class coming to A&M next fall.

