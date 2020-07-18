Daily Swim Coach Workout #157

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
- Target level: National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 6 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
400 6:00 75sw + 25kick
4×100 1:40 25k +25sw
4×50 :45 Desc 1-4
16×25 :30 Variable Sprint
3x
250 3:20 En2 Strong (225 – Lanes 1-4)
150 2:40 En2 STRONGER ( 125 – Lanes 1-4)
2×50 1:00 En3 THROW DOWN
100 2:00 rec dbl arm back / smooth swim
3x
200 2:30 En2 Strong (175 – Lanes 1-4)
100 1:40 En2 STRONGER (75 – Lanes 1-4)
2×50 1:00 En3 THROW DOWN
100 2:00 rec choice
8×150 2:30 w/ Fins 25fr + 25 Breast w/ Dolphin Kick + 25 Back
Matt Emmert
Head Swimming & Diving Coach / Aquatics Coordinator, Roger Williams Unviersity
