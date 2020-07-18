AAU Diving Moves Nationals Location, Still On for Early August

The 2020 AAU Diving Nationals, set to take place between August 3rd and 8th, has moved venues due to COVID-19 restrictions at their original location.

While many organizations, such as USA Swimming, have chosen to cancel competitions that require travel, the AAU has chosen to proceed in the hosting of their national competition next month. USA Swimming has allowed competition within LSC’s beginning July 1st, however they won’t allow times to count towards National level meet qualification August 1st.

USA Diving also announced this week that they would be withdrawing from the 2020 FINA World Junior Diving Championships, and subsequently canceled their Junior Nationals event.

Originally scheduled to take place in San Antonio, Texas, the AAU has been forced to change locations due to the city’s restrictions on large public gatherings. The event will now take place at the Forest Park Aquatic Center in Noblesville, Indiana.

As an outdoor facility, the Forest Park Aquatic Center is ideal for allowing proper social distancing procedures to be adhered to throughout the competition. The aquatic center features a 50-meter, 10-lane pool, as well as 5, 7, and 10-meter diving platforms and 1 and 3-meter springboards.

The AAU was also given a $10,000 grant from the Team Indiana (previously known as the Indiana Sports Corp.) grant committee to aide in the hosting and promotion of the event.

The Hamilton County Tourism President/CEO predicts that the hosting of the event will provide an immediate boost in tourism to the town. According to her, over 20 percent of the town’s tourism spending at local businesses is attributed to the hosting of athletic events in the community.

AAU Diving Program Director Jor Chirico said that:

“AAU Diving is excited to be holding our annual National Championship meet in Noblesville. The Forest Park Aquatic Center is one of the best outdoor facilities in the United States. Better than any collegiate outdoor pool. AAU Diving has been extremely impressed and grateful for the local organizing committee not only for rolling out the red carpet but for their speed and organizational skills.”

This is not the first time that the AAU has proceeded with the hosting of an athletic event during the current pandemic. Earlier this week the AAU 2020 Junior National Volleyball Championships kicked off in Orlando, Florida. This tournament is predicted to host roughly 17,000 athletes and athletic staff members, making it far and away the largest athletic event to occur since quarantine restrictions began in March.

The AAU, which was founded in 1888, used to be the primary governing body for most youth sports in the US, prior to the creation of entities like USA Diving. It currently has around 700,000 athlete and coach members nationwide.