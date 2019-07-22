Clyde Lewis Clocks 1:44.90 Best Time To Enter All-Time Performers List At #10

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The event focus of 21-year-old Clyde Lewis‘ career has taken a decisive turn from the IM events to freestyle and it already appears to be paying off for the St. Peters Western athlete. Lewis took gold in the men’s 400m IM on the Gold Coast at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, as well as bronze in the 200m IM, but opted to focus on freestyle at the Aussie World Trials, which took place this past April.

At those Trials in Brisbane, Lewis nearly overtook winner Kyle Chalmers in the men’s 200m free, clocking a new personal best mark of 1:45.88. That wiped out his old PB of 1:46.54 he established at Pan Pacs last year.

Flash forward to Gwangju, however, and Lewis is racing his way to a bona fide medal threat to reigning World Champion Sun Yang and others, leading the pack in a massive new lifetime mark of 1:44.90.

Lewis hit a time of 1:46.93 in this morning’s heats to sneak into the semis as the #14 seed. His splits included 52.13/54.80 to give him the sub-1:47, enough to move on to tonight’s semi-finals.

Competing in the 2nd set of 8 men, Lewis went out like a rocket and never looked back, leading the stacked field wire-to-wire. His splits included 50.35/54.55, hitting a time of 24.20 on the first 50m to tell the field he simply wasn’t messing around tonight.

The world was thirsty for someone to break through from the sea of 1:45s we’ve been in the midst of since 2015. The last 1:44 performance came from Sun Yang‘s gold medal-winning 1:44.39 that set the Asian Record at the 2017 edition of the World Championships. He’ll be hungry to defend his title, so Lewis will certainly have his hands full tomorrow night.

In terms of Aussie swimming history, Lewis now represents just the 2nd swimmer ever from his nation to dip under the 1:45 threshold, joining legendary Ian Thorpe’s time of 1:44.06 from way back in 2001.

But, just like that with tonight’s performance, Lewis inserts himself into the worldwide all-time performers list at #9, kicking American Dave Walters out of the top 10.

All-Time Men’s 200m Freestyle Performers: