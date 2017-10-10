Cleveland State’s Jason Van Der Touw Earns Horizon League Honors

Press Release courtesy of Cleveland State Athletics

Junior Jason van der Touw of the Cleveland State University men’s swimming & diving team was named Horizon League Men’s Swimmer of the Week as announced by the League office Tuesday afternoon.

van der Touw dominated the sprint freestyle events as Cleveland State began its season at the Colgate’s Justin Jennings Memorial Invitational.

van der Touw won two individual events and also swam on a winning relay in his first meet as a Viking. van der Touw won the 200 freestyle in his first swim this past Saturday, stopping the clock in a meet-record time of 1:41.51. He then led off the 400 freestyle relay, helping his quartet to a first-place finish in 3:11.09. He wasn’t done yet, though, as he then won the 100 freestyle in 47.01 seconds later Saturday.

van der Touw, who also finished fourth in the 50 freestyle, holds the fastest 200 free time in the Horizon League on the young season.

Cleveland State will return to action next Thursday, Oct. 19, as it commences its dual slate with a meet at Xavier.