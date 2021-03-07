Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

China’s Mixed Medley All-Stars Close Out Zhaoqing

CHINESE SWIMMING MEET – ZHAOQING

  • Friday, March 5th – Sunday, March 7th
  • Zhaoqing, China
  • LCM (50m)
  • Results via Asian Media

The second of two national team meets in China wrapped up tonight after we’ve already seen some tremendous performances from the likes of Zhang YufeiYang Junxuan and more.

Tonight, four of the fastest Chinese swimmers teamed up for a speedy mixed medley relay outing, as the aforementioned were joined by backstroker Xu Jiayu and breaststroker Yan Zibei. This same squad owns the Chinese national record, as well as the reigning World Record in this mixed medley relay, with their massive 3:38.41 registered in October of 2020.

Collectively tonight, the squad clocked a time of 3:41.66, a time which would have placed 5th at the 2019 FINA World Championships. Xu led-off in a 53.25 scorcher, while Yan’s breaststroke leg came in at 58.71. Zhang crushed a fly leg of 56.32 before Yang closed it out in 53.38.

Additional big swims came in the form of Ge Chutong posted 4:37.84 in the women’s 400m IM to represent the only racer under 4:40. This outing now checks Ge in among the world’s best this season in slot #6, sitting just outside American Melanie Margalis’ 4:37.81 from this past weekend.

2020-2021 LCM Women 400 IM

KayleeAUS
McKeown
12/13
4:32.73
2Yu
Yiting		CHN4:35.9401/02
3Yui
Ohashi		JPN4:36.2702/05
4Sakiko
Shimizu		JPN4:36.7712/04
5Melanie
Margalis		USA4:37.8103/05
Additional Winners:

  • The men’s 400m IM saw Wang Shun get it done for gold in 4:15.27.
  • Peng Xuwei took the women’s 200m back in a mark of 2:08.57. She already owns a season-best of 2:08.01, which earned her the spot at #4 in the season’s world rankings.
  • Yang Junxuan was the fastest women’s 100m freestyler, punching a time of 54.02.

