Chase Shapiro to attend Bowdoin College with school-leading times (2024)

Chase Shapiro from Weston, Connecticut, will travel just a few states north to attend Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine. Shapiro recently graduated from Weston High School, where he swam club for Westport/Weston YMCA.

I chose to verbally commit to continue my academic and athletic career at Bowdoin College because of its great balance between academics and athletics, as well as the supportive team and staff. Go Polar Bears!

At the YMCA Short Course Nationals in April, Shapiro wrapped up his short course season with a new personal bests in the 500 free, where he placed 21st in 4:36.94. He also swam the 400 IM (4:15.00) and 1650 free (15:58.10), both of which were short of his PBs of 4:14.77 and 15:51.84, respectively. Nonetheless, his 1650 free took 10th overall.

Shapiro most recently competed at the Futures Championships – Austin (LCM) in July, where he clocked a new PB in the 1500 free (16:35.75) to place 38th. He also swam the 400 free (4:17.68) and 800 free (8:47.57), both of which were season bests.

200 free – 1:44.73

500 free – 4:36.94

1000 free – 9:38.02

1650 free – 15:51.84

Bowdoin is a DIII college in the NESCAC, and in 2024 the UBears placed 6th out of 11 teams. Alex Grand’Pierre, a Haitian swimmer who represented his nation at the Paris Olympics this year, led Bowdoin with 92 points.

Shapiro is poised to make an immediate impact with his arrival, as his 500 and 1650 free both would have ranked 1st on Bowdoin’s 2023-2024 roster — with the latter event 26+ seconds ahead of the next fastest UBear. Shapiro’s PBs additionally would have placed 5th in the 1650 free and qualified for the B final in the 500 free.

Shapiro is currently the only confirmed commitment for Bowdoin’s class of 2028.

