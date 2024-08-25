Olympic Gold Medalist Summer McIntosh Throws Ceremonial First Pitch At Toronto Blue Jays Game

On Friday night, Canadian swimmer and three-time Olympic gold medalist Summer McIntosh threw out the ceremonial first pitch for the Toronto Blue Jays, ahead of their game against the Los Angeles Angels.

McIntosh, who just turned 18 years old on Sunday, is coming off a Paris 2024 Olympic performance where she won three gold medals (in the 400 IM, 200 IM and 200 fly) and a silver medal (in the 400 free). In addition, she also took down two Olympic records. She had more individual golds than any other female swimmer, and was the first Canadian athlete to win the most gold medals at a single Olympics. Her appearance at the Blue Jays’ game came prior to their 5-4 win against the Angels. That game was won in dramatic fashion, with left fielder Joey Loperfido and right fielder Addison Barger both hitting home runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to put Toronto in the lead.

Summer McIntosh throws the first pitch at the Blue Jays vs. Angels game in Toronto. 🥇🇨🇦 Catch all the action on Sportsnet. pic.twitter.com/pTjI3DyNXW — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) August 23, 2024

Throwing a ceremonial first pitch is not the only notable public appearance McIntosh has made. Just over two weeks ago, she was a flag bearer for Team Canada at the Paris 2024 closing ceremony alongside men’s hammer throw gold medalist Ethan Katzberg.

Other swimmers have thrown ceremonial first pitches at MLB games in the past as well. Most notably, American swimmer Carson Foster did so for his hometown team, the Cincinnati Reds, last week. Foster won 400 IM bronze and 4×200 free relay silver at the Olympics, and got married in Cincinnati just a day prior to throwing out the first pitch.