“Changing The Narrative” Docuseries Produced by Ed Accura Sets September 29 Release Date

Changing The Narrative, a five-episode documentary series that explores the limited participation of African, Caribbean, and Asian communities in aquatics will premiere on September 29.

The docuseries is the latest venture of Ed Accura, producer of the documentary film trilogy Blacks Can’t Swim. He also co-founded the Black Swimming Association alongside Seren Jones, Danielle Obe, and Alice Dearing.

“This compelling five-episode series takes a direct-to-camera approach to delve into the lives of young Black and Asian individuals in London, shedding light on their real-life daily experiences, challenges, and unique perspectives on swimming,” said Accura in a press release. Exploring the many topics addressed through these conversations, “our aim is to empower the next generation to become advocates for change in their communities,” he continued.

Per the Blacks Can’t Swim website, the documentary “uncovers personal stories, anxieties, and insights, supported by concerning statistics from the latest Active Lives data, revealing low participation rates in swimming in the Black and Asian communities, therefore calling for a shift in perspective. With a strong focus on empowering the younger generation, the documentary emphasises the importance of integrating swimming into youth culture.”

The series’ premiere is intentionally timed to coincide with the United Kingdom’s Black History Month, which falls in October. All episodes will be released on Accura’s YouTube channel and air weekly.

Complete Broadcast Schedule:

Episode 1 – September 29

Episode 2 – October 6

Episode 3 – October 13

Episode 4 – October 20

Episode 5 – October 27

This broadcast schedule meets the timeline set by Accura and his team in February 2024 when they launched the crowdfunding campaign for the series.