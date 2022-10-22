‘Chad Le Clos 2.0’ Takes 200 Fly Win On Night 2 Of FINA World Cup Berlin

2022 FINA WORLD CUP – BERLIN

We saw Chad Le Clos of South Africa tear up the Berlin pool on night one of this FINA World Cup Series and the 30-year-old put on an encore performance to conclude night two.

Yesterday Le Clos crushed a winning 100m fly time of 48.58 to produce the 6th fastest time of his career and best outing in the event since 2020.

24 hours later, ‘Le Clos 2.0’ was back at it, posting a time of 1:49.62 to take the men’s 200m butterfly gold.

Splitting 53.65/55.97, Le Clos roared to the wall in the only sub-1:50 result of the field. His final 25m checked in at 27.61 to keep Swiss ace Noe Ponti behind him and nail the victory. Ponti settled for silver in 1:50.43 while Kuan-Hung Wang of Taipei rounded out the top 3 in 1:51.04.

Le Clos’ performance represents his fastest in 2 years, further adding reinforcement that the now Dirk Lange-trained star is on the right track with Paris 2024 on the horizon.

Last night after his 100m fly win Le Clos said, “I couldn’t have asked for a better start. It was very important for me to get the win tonight. The time wasn’t important; I couldn’t really care about the time. I just wanted to win, bad. I’ve taken a lot of losses lately and I’m done with that now.”

He followed up this evening after 200m fly win by saying, “I think I’ve just changed mindsets. Like I said yesterday, Chad le Clos 2.0. Slowly making the step back to getting back what I feel I deserve.”

Le Clos has had a tumultuous past couple of years with the multi-Olympic medalist dealing with mental health issues and, more recently, a change in his training environment. You can read more about his journey along the comeback trail here.