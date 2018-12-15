Carter Earns 2nd Medal Ever For Trinidad At A SC World C’ships

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

Live Results (Omega)

Former USC Trojan Dylan Carter made history for his nation of Trinidad & Tobago by setting a new National Record en route to 50m butterfly bronze in Hangzhou.

In yesterday’s 50m fly prelims, Carter matched his NR time of 22.53 to take the 2nd seed and followed that up with a slightly slower 22.62 in semi-finals to claim his spot for the main event.

Tonight’s final, however, saw the 23-year-old finishing behind winner Nicholas Santos of Brazil (21.81) and Chad Le Clos of South Africa (21.97), with Carter clocked a mighty 22.38 to claim bronze and lower his 50 fly lifetime best even further.

More impressive than his time perhaps, is the fact that Carter collected just the 2nd medal ever for his nation of Trinidad & Tobago at a Short Course World Championships. George Bovell was the only other medalist, having earned 100m IM bronze in the 2010 edition in Istanbul.

Carter set the stage early at these Short Course World Championships finishing 7th in the men’s 50m backstroke in a new national standard of 23.19.