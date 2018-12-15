Daiya Seto Secures 4IM 4-Peat With Gold In Hangzhou

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

Live Results (Omega)

After upsetting South African Chad Le Clos in the men’s 200m butterfly, earning a new World Record in the process, Japanese powerhouse Daiya Seto made more history in Hangzhou at these Short Course World Championships. Winning tonight’s 400m IM in a monster time of 3:46.43, Seto earned his 4th consecutive world title in the event.

Seto established himself as the clear leader after this morning’s prelims, taking the top seed in a comfortable 4:00.50, over 4 seconds ahead of next-closest competitor Brandonn Almeida of Brazil.

This evening, however, Seto turned on all the engines to fire off his winning effort of 3:56.43, a time just .10 outside his own personal best and within a second of American Ryan Lochte’s WR of 3:55.50 that’s been on the books for 8 years.

Of his 4-peat performance, Seto said, “I am happy to be able to win four consecutive games, but I was afraid that I was aiming for a world record, which I regret. I am going to train with the focus on the challenge of the endurance.” (Google Translate)