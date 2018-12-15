Fraser-Holmes Redeems With 400 IM Silver Medal In Hangzhou

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

Olympian Thomas Fraser-Holmes has had a bumpy road to these Short Course World Championships, but the 27-year-old has made the most of his opportunity. While competing on the penultimate night of competition, Fraser-Holmes collected a silver medal in the men’s 400m IM for his nation of Australia.

Earlier this year Fraser-Holmes had complete his 12-month ban for having missed 3 random drug tests over a 12-month period. Officially cut-off from the Dolphins national team both financially and training-wise, Fraser-Holmes began training again alone in December 2017 after having taken 6 months off.

TFH’ made his comeback to racing at the Australian Pan Pacific Championship Trials this past July. Although he didn’t make the team for that competition, the Griffith University athlete got some valuable racing back in his system to serve as a springboard for the remainder of the season.

As such, Fraser-Holmes persevered to clock a 400m IM mark of 4:04.55 at the Australian Short Course Championships to claim his spot on the green and gold roster for Hangzhou.

Flash forward to this evening and TFH got the job done 4:02.74, his fastest time since 2013 and a valiant effort against Japanese winner Daiya Seto who earned his 4th consecutive world title in the event.