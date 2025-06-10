Canadian Worlds Roster Update: Knox, Jankovics & Lepage Punch Singapore Tickets On Day 3

2025 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

Summer McIntosh stole the show once again on Monday night at the Canadian Swimming Trials, setting a historic world record in the women’s 200 IM to add a third event to her individual schedule at the 2025 World Championships.

PRIORITY 1 QUALIFIERS

On the third night of racing, only three swimmers officially added their names to the Canadian Worlds roster, two of them doing so in the men’s 200 IM.

Finlay Knox, who scratched the final of the men’s 100 breast as the top seed, won the 200 IM in a time of 1:57.25, while Tristan Jankovics was the runner-up in a lifetime best of 1:58.01 as both men were comfortably under the ‘A’ cut of 1:59.05.

In the women’s 100 breast, Alexanne Lepage came out on top in a time of 1:06.87, hitting the ‘A’ standard right on the nose to book her ticket to Singapore as she was just under three-tenths off her personal best of 1:06.58.

In the women’s 200 IM, placing 2nd behind McIntosh (2:05.70) was Mary-Sophie Harvey, who set a personal best time of 2:08.78 to get under the ‘A’ cut by over four seconds and add a third event to her Worlds lineup, having already qualified in the 200 breast and 100 fly (she was shy of the ‘A’ cut in the 100 fly final, but won the event and has been under the ‘A’ cut in the qualifying period).

Also adding an individual event to their program in Singapore was Josh Liendo, who followed up his runner-up finish in the men’s 100 fly with a win in the 50 free, clocking 21.88 to dip under the ‘A’ cut of 22.05.

Ilya Kharun, who won the 100 fly over Liendo, placed 2nd in the 50 free in a PB of 22.06, missing the qualifying standard by .01.

PRIORITY 3

The only swimmer adding their name to the Priority 3 qualifying list was Penny Oleksiak, who won the women’s 50 free in a personal best time of 24.89, missing the ‘A’ cut by .03 but getting under the secondary cut of 25.11.

Taylor Ruck was the runner-up in 24.96, but since she’s already on the roster in the 100 back and has been under the 50 free ‘A’ cut in the qualifying period, she’ll have the option of racing the event at Worlds.

Oliver Dawson, who was already on the team after winning the men’s 200 breast, came out on top in the 100 breast in a best time of 1:00.73, which was shy of both the ‘A’ cut (59.75) and the secondary standard (1:00.35). In the event that the winner of the 100 back, breast and fly weren’t under the ‘A’ cut, there is a lower priority that would see those swimmers added to the team for the medley relay, but with Dawson already qualified in the 200, that’s moot in this case.

Swimmer Event(s) Penny Oleksiak 50 FR

