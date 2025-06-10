2025 Canadian Swimming Trials: #3 Seed Mabel Zavaros Drops 2 Fly (Day 4 Prelims Scratches)

2025 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

Finishing last summer at trials second in the event but short of the qualifying standard, Mabel Zavaros had a strong chance to make the event this summer, however, the #3 seed has scratched out of the event. Seeded with a 2:11.87, this is not the first event that Zavaros has scratched this week.

The University of Florida-based swimmer was the 6th seed in the 400 free, 8th seed in the 800 free, and 10th seed in the 200 IM, but did not contest any of them.

She wasn’t the only top 16 seed to duck out of the event, as both Patrick Hussey and Lorne Wigginton withdrew from the men’s event. Hussey, the 7th seed, has opted to swim the 100 free instead, where he is the 6th seed but the 4th fastest Canadian. Wigginton, who placed 3rd in last night’s 200 IM, will have a day off after dropping his 15th-seeded spot in the 200 fly. He still has the 400 IM, where he is the #2 seed, and the 200 free, where he is the 3rd seed on his schedule.

See below for a full list of scratches:

Para Women’s 100 Butterfly

Para Men’s 100 Butterfly

Women’s 200 Butterfly

#3 Mabel Zavaros (MAC) – 2:11.57

#30 Lydia Cameron (UNCAN) – 2:19.57

#32 Sze Mang Tung (CDSC) – 2:19.65

Men’s 200 Butterfly

Women’s 100 Freestyle

Men’s 100 Freestyle

Women’s 50 Breaststroke

#36 Jordan Greber (UCSC) – 33.67

#42 Kamila Blanchard (PCSC) – 33.77

#56 Shu Tong Du (MAC) – 34.18

#68 Biyang Chen (OS) – 34.48

Men’s 50 Breaststroke

Para Women’s 50 Freestyle

Para Men’s 50 Freestyle