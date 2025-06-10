White Water Method: More Butterfly ‘Pop’

Courtesy: Carlos Omana

Do you want more ‘pop’ in your butterfly?

When we look at the ‘pop’ in butterfly, we are referring to when the swimmer’s timing is right and there is a snap in the stroke that propels them forward explosively and almost effortlessly. Yes, swimmers need to train this ‘pop’ repetitively in the pool at different speeds and distances to get comfortable with it. But what does the ‘pop’ actually require?

The ‘pop’ starts as the arms are entering the water, the chest is extending downward, and the hips are rising toward the edge of the water to assume position for the pull. This requires the upper body to have significant thoracic extension mobility as well as scapular mobility and shoulder internal rotation. This also requires the pelvis to appropriately tilt anteriorly to prepare the body to use the hips and lower body. This position creates a lot of room for the body to move, produce force forward, and create the whip-like effect that is the butterfly ‘pop’. Position will always dictate how much force and how effectively it can be produced, but more importantly, transferred. If a swimmer has trouble achieving this position, they will have to work harder and expend more energy than a swimmer who can effortlessly achieve this position in the pool.

Once the swimmer achieves their starting position, they will need sufficient strength and stability to pull themselves out of that position to propel themselves forward efficiently. The whip-like effect is a product of force being transferred from the upper body down to the lower body. The upper body will have to first externally rotate the shoulder and extend the arms down and back, which will require significant strength primarily in the rotator cuff, serratus anterior, and latissimus dorsi. As the arms are extending down and back, the chest will have to flex slightly and rise out of the water to make room for the shoulders to internally rotate, and use the lats effectively (beginning of the whip). The hips will then have to withstand the forces of the body pushing it deeper in the water as the chest rises. This means the pelvis will have to tilt posteriorly to use the glutes and hamstrings for the upward kick, and will also require a lot of core strength to transfer the force across the body.

If a swimmer produces enough force across the body to facilitate the upward kick, then the legs will be set up in a prime position for the down kick as the end of the whip. If a swimmer does not produce enough force, then the swimmer will have trouble with kicking in both directions and may end up with a short or small kick. This is common among age group swimmers or swimmers who rely solely on their upper body for butterfly. This can lead to shoulder and low back issues long-term, especially if the swimmer swims too much yardage or adds resistance such as buckets or parachutes.

The butterfly ‘pop’ is a combination of skill, power, and rhythm that needs to be trained in the pool consistently, but also trained outside of the pool to improve its effectiveness.

Carlos Omana, owner of White Water Method, trained under Coach Kirk Peppas and at the University of Florida during his swimming career in addition to representing Venezuela internationally after his collegiate career. After swimming, Carlos pursued a career in strength and conditioning. He graduated with his M.S. in Human Performance and received certifications as a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist, USAW Level 1 Performance Coach, Performance Enhancement Specialist, and Certified Physical Preparation Specialist. In 2024, he started White Water Method which aims to help swimmers and coaches tackle physiological obstacles such as joint discomfort, technique issues, strength, power, mobility, etc. White Water Method is reinventing and improving the old school dryland training that swimmers know all too well.