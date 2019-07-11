Cal Men Spring Swim and Weights Practice: Photo Vault

SwimSwam’s Jack Spitser took a trip up to Berkeley, CA back in the spring to capture images of both a swim and weights workout of the 2019 NCAA Champion Cal Bear Men. On Friday afternoon, the team had an hour long workout in the weight room, followed with an hour-long power swim, utilizing their parachutes. The following day, the distance group had a tough set of 300s, while the sprinters and mid-distance worked on fast 50s, 75s and 100s. It was a lot of fun to watch.