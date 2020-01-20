CA MVN Summer JO’s Champion Andrew Bowman Commits to UC San Diego

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Andrew Bowman, a current high school senior from Oceanside, California, has committed to swim for University of California at San Diego. Bowman will graduate from high school spring 2020 and join the Tritons’ class of 2024. The Tritons officially begin their 4-year transition to NCAA Division I competition in July of 2020, meaning that Bowman’s career will overlap with the 4-year period where the team isn’t eligible for NCAA Championship participation.

Bowman currently swims for San Clemente Aquatics under Coach Goran Westerlund and Brittany Vocke. This past year at the 2019 CA MVN Summer Junior Olympics, Bowman placed 1st in the 100 butterfly with a long course meters time of 57.60.

Top SCY Times

50 freestyle – 21.57

100 freestyle – 46.73

200 freestyle – 1:42.99

100 backstroke – 54.27

100 butterfly – 50.30

200 IM – 1:58.49

With his current best times, Bowman would have placed 19th in the 100 butterfly (57.60) at the MPSF Championships with the Tritons. At the MPSF Championships, the Tritons placed 6th as a team – the Big West doesn’t currently sponsor men’s swimming, and are expected to continue to compete in the MPSF during their transition period.

Bowman will begin his swimming career at UC San Diego in the fall 2020.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6880 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.