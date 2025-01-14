BYU Men and UCSB Women Split Dual Meet Wins

PROVO, Utah — BYU men’s swimming earned its fourth dual meet win of the season with a 161-101 defeat of UCSB at the Richards Building Pool on Friday.

“After a tough winter training period, it was nice to get up and race again today,” said BYU head swim and dive coach Tamber McAllister. “Our atheltes did a fantastic job fighting in our races today.”

Five different Cougars won events over the Gauchos, with Darwin Anderson and Nathaniel Eliason combining for 36 points on four event wins.

Anderson dominated the distance events on his way to earning his sixth and seventh race victories of the season. The junior from Rock Springs, Wyoming won the 500 free in 4:33.87 and the 1000 free in 9:28.04.

What Anderson did in the distance, Eliason did in the sprints. The freshman from Mechanicsville, Virginia swept the 50 and 100 free with times of 20.29 and 44.62, respectively.

Max Kleinman, Tanner Nelson and Jacob Ballard added three more BYU wins. Kleinman won his fifth race of the season with a 48.54 in the 100 back. Nelson took his ninth race of the season with a 1:49.54 in the 200 individual medley while Ballard won the 200 fly in 1:52.61.

Both Cougar relay teams won as well on Friday. Grant Chapa led off the 200 medley relay in 23.16 as Peter Etzold, Eliason and Joshua Reed followed for a “B” squad win in 1:30.33. Kleinman opened the 400 free relay in 45.13 as Nelson, Luigi Riva and Eliason finished with a winning 2:59.82.

PROVO, Utah — BYU women’s swimming fell to UCSB 146-116 at the Richards Building Pool on Friday evening.