BYU Men and UCSB Women Split Dual Meet Wins

“After a tough winter training period, it was nice to get up and race again today,” said BYU head swim and dive coach Tamber McAllister. “Our atheltes did a fantastic job fighting in our races today.”
Despite the defeat, the Cougars showcased their talent with five different women winning events.
Mackenzie Miller Lung continued her dominance in the breaststroke with a 1:03.38 victory in the 100 breast – her eighth race win of the season. Miller Lung wrapped the day with a second-place finish in the 200 breast at 2:20.66.
Jasmine Anderson was the lone swimmer to top Miller Lung in the 200 breast and did so with a first-place 2:19.90. The freshman from Wasilla, Alaska exchanged places with Miller Lung in the 100 breast, finishing second in 1:03.40.
Freshmen Sarah Eliason and Lucy Warnick also tallied wins for the Cougars with each earning their fourth race victories of the season. Eliason clocked 55.63 to take the 100 fly then finished third in the 200 individual medley at 2:08.86. Warnick won the 200 IM in 2:06.74 along with sixth-place spots in the 100 and 200 breast races.
Distance swimmer Victoria Schreiber gave BYU its fifth win of the day with a time of 10:28.13 in the 1000 free, over 12 seconds in front of the Gaucho runner-up.
The Cougars’ “A” relay squads took second in both 200 medley and 400 free relays. Katya Hulse, Miller Lung, Eliason and Halli Williams opened the meet with a time of 1:42.78 while Haylee Tiffany, Kara Martinson, Eliason and Williams went 3:29.53 to finish the day in the 400 free.
BYU swimming competes once more this season at the Richards Building Pool with a dual meet versus Denver Jan. 18 at 11 a.m. MST.
Courtesy: UCSB Athletics
PROVO, Utah – The UC Santa Barbara swimming teams showcased their competitive edge in a closely contested meet against Brigham Young University (BYU). The women’s team put forth a strong performance, securing first place with a final score of 146–116. However, the men’s team faced tough competition and ultimately fell to BYU, with a score of 101–161.
HOW IT HAPPENED
The women had some key performances in the 200-Yard Medley Relay with the team of CoCo Quill, Ashley Ray, Makena Leacox and Miranda Stevenson claiming first place over BYU by just 0.11 seconds. In the 1000-Yard Freestyle event, Annie Andres placed second clocking a time of 10:36.48.
As for the men, Kyle Brill took first place in the 100-Yard Breaststroke with a time of 55.32 in a tightly fought event. The men’s 200-Yard Freestyle Relay team posted a strong finish coming in second place behind BYU’s record-setting swim. The Gauchos recorded a time of 3:02.29.
More standout performances included Samantha Banos who took first in the 200-Yard Freestyle (1:51.39) and the 500-Yard Freestyle (5:03.19). Hazel Derr dominated the backstroke events, winning the women’s 100-Yard Backstroke (56.57) and the 200-Yard Backstroke (2:03.00).
On the men’s side, Austin Sparrow led UC Santa Barbara with victories in the sprint freestyle events and had solid relay contributions.
UP NEXT
The Gauchos will stay in Utah for a double dual meet against the University of Utah and UCLA tomorrow, Jan. 11. The meet is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Pacific Time in the Ute Natatorium.