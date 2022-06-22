Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Budapest 2022: Women’s 4×200 Free Relay Analysis

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Just like last year, the women’s 4×200 free relay was an incredible race between the United States, Australia, China, and Canada to see who would claim the top three podium spots. In the end, it was the United States that won in a new championship record time of 7:41.45, but there was so much more to this relay than the final results.

In this article, we look into the splits recorded by the women swimming on this relay.

Leadoffs

The first 200 meters of this race were dominated by 15-year-old Summer McIntosh, who gave the Canadians an near-two second lead by putting down a world junior record time of 1:54.79. The swim was McIntosh’s second world junior record of the night, as she had just previously broken the 200 fly world junior record en route to taking gold.

Another impressive leadoff came from Claire Weinstein, who is also 15 years old. She swam a personal best time of 1:56.71 to put the Americans in second-place position, taking 0.19 seconds off her previous fastest time of 1:56.90.

Country Swimmer Time
Canada Summer McIntosh 1:54.79
United States Claire Weinstein 1:56.71
Australia Madi Wilson 1:56.74
Hungary Nikolett Padar 1:58.01
China Tang Muhan 1:58.10
New Zealand Erika Fairweather 1:58.24
Brazil Stephanie Balduccini 1:59.00
Japan Momoka Yoshii 2:01.67

Rolling Splits

The fastest split off a rolling start in this field was swum by Katie Ledecky, who clocked her fastest time ever on a relay today. In addition, her 1:53.67 is ranked as the third-fastest 200 free relay split of all time. Following Ledecky was Bella Sims, who anchored in a 1:54.60 to lead the Americans to victory. This tike was huge for Sims, considering that she entered this meet with a best time 0f 1:57.53 and didn’t even qualify to swim the 200 free indivdually.

You can read more about Ledecky and Sims’s splits here.

A split that got largely unnoticed was Yang Junxuan‘s 1:54.17 anchor leg. Although she wasn’t fast enough to put the Chinese into podium position, she turned her country’s 2.64-second deficit behind Canada into one of just 0.96 seconds after her swim. Australia’s Leah Neale also stepped up with a 1:55.27 split, which was the fastest on her team.

Swimmers such as Penny Oleksiak and Mollie O’Callaghan were a bit off their best, as Oleksiak split 1:55.83 compared to her flat start time of 1:54.70, and O’Callaghan split 1:55.94 compared to her PB of 1:54.94.

Country Swimmer Time
United States Katie Ledecky 1:53.67
China Yang Junxuan 1:54.17
United States Bella Sims 1:54.60
Australia Leah Neale 1:55.27
Canada Penny Oleksiak 1:55.83
Australia Kiah Melvrton 1:55.91
Australia Mollie O’Callaghan 1:55.94
United States Leah Smith 1:56.47
China Li Bingjie 1:56.67
Canada Taylor Ruck 1:56.75
China Ai Yanhan 1:56.77
Canada Kayla Sanchez 1:57.39
Japan Miyu Namba 1:58.52
New Zealand Eve Thomas 1:59.17
Brazil Giovanna Tomanik Diamante 1:59.37
Brazil Maria Paula Mangabeira Heitmann 1:59.58
Hungary Ajna Kesely 1:59.69
Japan Aoi Masuda 1:59.70
Hungary Dora Molnar 1:59.76
New Zealand Laura Littlejohn 2:00.10
Japan Waka Kobori 2:00.14
Brazil Aline da Silva Rodrigues 2:00.43
Hungary Boglarka Kapas 2:00.44
New Zealand Caitlin Deans 2:01.57

Verram
1 hour ago

The challenge for Australia now at Comm Games would be to try to beat that 7:41.45 time by the USA, given they will have Titmus and McKeon back competing for them

Taa
Reply to  Verram
38 minutes ago

A 1:55.35 avg seems doable. Not much competition there to push them though. They should be targeting a 7:39 if they are really trying to hit their best. Funny how quick the script flipped with USA winning with a 15 and 16 year old on the relay.

WillisAlexander
3 hours ago

Anyone know what time Brianna Throssel split in the heats? She’s usually a mainstay on our 200m relays, so i guess she’s been focusing on the 100m fly, so her endurance isn’t what it usually is?

Wonder what happened to Mollie-O.. im guessing she threw her race tactics out the window when trying to chase down Bella Sims, so she ran outta gas in 2nd 100.

Credit to Leah Neale and Kiah Milverton though, with both splitting 1:55’s 👏

Last edited 3 hours ago by WillisAlexander
Yanyan Li
Author
Reply to  WillisAlexander
3 hours ago

1:57.23 for Throssell.

Troyy
Reply to  WillisAlexander
52 minutes ago

I think the finals team was probably decided before the prelims so the times swum in the prelims probably weren’t going all out. Perhaps they should’ve used Throssel instead of Wilson.

There's no doubt that he's tightening up
3 hours ago

From the top 4 teams, 13/16 swimmers closed under the Michael Andrew line (30.69)

O’Callaghan (30.82), Ruck (31.37) and Sanchez (30.98) were the only ones over

Taa
Reply to  There's no doubt that he's tightening up
37 minutes ago

The MA line is a thing now

