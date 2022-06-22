2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- June 18-25, 2022 (pool swimming)
- Budapest, Hungary
- Duna Arena
- LCM (50-meter format)
- Full Aquatics Schedule
- How To Watch
- Psych Sheets
- Meet Central
- Live Results
- Day 5 Finals Scratches
- Day 5 Finals Heat Sheets
Just like last year, the women’s 4×200 free relay was an incredible race between the United States, Australia, China, and Canada to see who would claim the top three podium spots. In the end, it was the United States that won in a new championship record time of 7:41.45, but there was so much more to this relay than the final results.
In this article, we look into the splits recorded by the women swimming on this relay.
Leadoffs
The first 200 meters of this race were dominated by 15-year-old Summer McIntosh, who gave the Canadians an near-two second lead by putting down a world junior record time of 1:54.79. The swim was McIntosh’s second world junior record of the night, as she had just previously broken the 200 fly world junior record en route to taking gold.
Another impressive leadoff came from Claire Weinstein, who is also 15 years old. She swam a personal best time of 1:56.71 to put the Americans in second-place position, taking 0.19 seconds off her previous fastest time of 1:56.90.
|Country
|Swimmer
|Time
|Canada
|Summer McIntosh
|1:54.79
|United States
|Claire Weinstein
|1:56.71
|Australia
|Madi Wilson
|1:56.74
|Hungary
|Nikolett Padar
|1:58.01
|China
|Tang Muhan
|1:58.10
|New Zealand
|Erika Fairweather
|1:58.24
|Brazil
|Stephanie Balduccini
|1:59.00
|Japan
|Momoka Yoshii
|2:01.67
Rolling Splits
The fastest split off a rolling start in this field was swum by Katie Ledecky, who clocked her fastest time ever on a relay today. In addition, her 1:53.67 is ranked as the third-fastest 200 free relay split of all time. Following Ledecky was Bella Sims, who anchored in a 1:54.60 to lead the Americans to victory. This tike was huge for Sims, considering that she entered this meet with a best time 0f 1:57.53 and didn’t even qualify to swim the 200 free indivdually.
You can read more about Ledecky and Sims’s splits here.
A split that got largely unnoticed was Yang Junxuan‘s 1:54.17 anchor leg. Although she wasn’t fast enough to put the Chinese into podium position, she turned her country’s 2.64-second deficit behind Canada into one of just 0.96 seconds after her swim. Australia’s Leah Neale also stepped up with a 1:55.27 split, which was the fastest on her team.
Swimmers such as Penny Oleksiak and Mollie O’Callaghan were a bit off their best, as Oleksiak split 1:55.83 compared to her flat start time of 1:54.70, and O’Callaghan split 1:55.94 compared to her PB of 1:54.94.
|Country
|Swimmer
|Time
|United States
|Katie Ledecky
|1:53.67
|China
|Yang Junxuan
|1:54.17
|United States
|Bella Sims
|1:54.60
|Australia
|Leah Neale
|1:55.27
|Canada
|Penny Oleksiak
|1:55.83
|Australia
|Kiah Melvrton
|1:55.91
|Australia
|Mollie O’Callaghan
|1:55.94
|United States
|Leah Smith
|1:56.47
|China
|Li Bingjie
|1:56.67
|Canada
|Taylor Ruck
|1:56.75
|China
|Ai Yanhan
|1:56.77
|Canada
|Kayla Sanchez
|1:57.39
|Japan
|Miyu Namba
|1:58.52
|New Zealand
|Eve Thomas
|1:59.17
|Brazil
|Giovanna Tomanik Diamante
|1:59.37
|Brazil
|Maria Paula Mangabeira Heitmann
|1:59.58
|Hungary
|Ajna Kesely
|1:59.69
|Japan
|Aoi Masuda
|1:59.70
|Hungary
|Dora Molnar
|1:59.76
|New Zealand
|Laura Littlejohn
|2:00.10
|Japan
|Waka Kobori
|2:00.14
|Brazil
|Aline da Silva Rodrigues
|2:00.43
|Hungary
|Boglarka Kapas
|2:00.44
|New Zealand
|Caitlin Deans
|2:01.57
The challenge for Australia now at Comm Games would be to try to beat that 7:41.45 time by the USA, given they will have Titmus and McKeon back competing for them
A 1:55.35 avg seems doable. Not much competition there to push them though. They should be targeting a 7:39 if they are really trying to hit their best. Funny how quick the script flipped with USA winning with a 15 and 16 year old on the relay.
Anyone know what time Brianna Throssel split in the heats? She’s usually a mainstay on our 200m relays, so i guess she’s been focusing on the 100m fly, so her endurance isn’t what it usually is?
Wonder what happened to Mollie-O.. im guessing she threw her race tactics out the window when trying to chase down Bella Sims, so she ran outta gas in 2nd 100.
Credit to Leah Neale and Kiah Milverton though, with both splitting 1:55’s 👏
1:57.23 for Throssell.
I think the finals team was probably decided before the prelims so the times swum in the prelims probably weren’t going all out. Perhaps they should’ve used Throssel instead of Wilson.
From the top 4 teams, 13/16 swimmers closed under the Michael Andrew line (30.69)
O’Callaghan (30.82), Ruck (31.37) and Sanchez (30.98) were the only ones over
The MA line is a thing now