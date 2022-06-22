2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Just like last year, the women’s 4×200 free relay was an incredible race between the United States, Australia, China, and Canada to see who would claim the top three podium spots. In the end, it was the United States that won in a new championship record time of 7:41.45, but there was so much more to this relay than the final results.

In this article, we look into the splits recorded by the women swimming on this relay.

Leadoffs

The first 200 meters of this race were dominated by 15-year-old Summer McIntosh, who gave the Canadians an near-two second lead by putting down a world junior record time of 1:54.79. The swim was McIntosh’s second world junior record of the night, as she had just previously broken the 200 fly world junior record en route to taking gold.

Another impressive leadoff came from Claire Weinstein, who is also 15 years old. She swam a personal best time of 1:56.71 to put the Americans in second-place position, taking 0.19 seconds off her previous fastest time of 1:56.90.

Country Swimmer Time Canada Summer McIntosh 1:54.79 United States Claire Weinstein 1:56.71 Australia Madi Wilson 1:56.74 Hungary Nikolett Padar 1:58.01 China Tang Muhan 1:58.10 New Zealand Erika Fairweather 1:58.24 Brazil Stephanie Balduccini 1:59.00 Japan Momoka Yoshii 2:01.67

Rolling Splits

The fastest split off a rolling start in this field was swum by Katie Ledecky, who clocked her fastest time ever on a relay today. In addition, her 1:53.67 is ranked as the third-fastest 200 free relay split of all time. Following Ledecky was Bella Sims, who anchored in a 1:54.60 to lead the Americans to victory. This tike was huge for Sims, considering that she entered this meet with a best time 0f 1:57.53 and didn’t even qualify to swim the 200 free indivdually.

You can read more about Ledecky and Sims’s splits here.

A split that got largely unnoticed was Yang Junxuan‘s 1:54.17 anchor leg. Although she wasn’t fast enough to put the Chinese into podium position, she turned her country’s 2.64-second deficit behind Canada into one of just 0.96 seconds after her swim. Australia’s Leah Neale also stepped up with a 1:55.27 split, which was the fastest on her team.

Swimmers such as Penny Oleksiak and Mollie O’Callaghan were a bit off their best, as Oleksiak split 1:55.83 compared to her flat start time of 1:54.70, and O’Callaghan split 1:55.94 compared to her PB of 1:54.94.