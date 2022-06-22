2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- June 18-25, 2022 (pool swimming)
- Budapest, Hungary
- Duna Arena
- LCM (50-meter format)
In our women’s 4×200 free relay preview, we picked the United States to finish fourth. At their trials meet, Katie Ledecky was the only swimmer to go sub-1:57 in the 200 free, and the possibility that Americans could compete with the likes of Canada, China, and Australia for the medals seemed very unlikely. There was even discussion about how Meg Harris, the eighth place finisher in the 200 free at Australian trials (1:56.82), was faster than Claire Weinstein, the second-place finisher at U.S. trials (1:57.08), showing how weak we thought the U.S. was in terms of 200 freestyle depth at that point.
But on race day, it was the United States that held off Australia, China, and Canada to win this relay by 2.41 seconds in a championship record time of 7:41.45, beating out Australia’s old championship record of 7:41.50 from back in 2019. That stands as the fourth-fastest women’s 4×200 free performance in history, just behind the showings of the China, United States, and Australia at the Tokyo Olympic Games. And the Americans did this in spite of missing Paige Madden, Katie McLaughlin, and Allison Schmitt, who were key members on their relay last year.
Top Performances Of All-Time, Women’s 4×200 Free Relay:
- China (Yang, Tang, Zhang, Li) – 7:40.33 (2021)
- United States (Schmitt, Madden, McLaughlin, Ledecky) – 7:40.73 (2021)
- Australia (Titmus, McKeon, Wilson, Neale) – 7:41.29 (2021)
- United States (Weinstein, Smith, Ledecky, Sims) – 7:41.45 (2022)
- Australia (Titmus, Wilson, Throssell, McKeon) – 7:41.50 (2019)
The United States led off with Claire Weinstein, who was picked for finals despite recording the slowest split out of any of the Americans on the prelims relay. The 15-year-old proved that the U.S. coaches made the right decision in selecting her by leading off in a best time of 1:56.71. They were trailing Canada by nearly two seconds due to Canadian Summer McIntosh‘s massive 1:54.71 leadoff leg, but Weinstein was still fast enough to get the job done for her team. Next, things were handed off to veteran Leah Smith, who split a 1:56.47. By then, the Americans were bumped down to third and were trailing both Canada and Australia, but they were still well in the race.
Things began to finally shift in the Americans’ favor when Katie Ledecky dove in the water. She recorded a monster split of 1:53.67, and by the end of her leg, the U.S. went from being in third to leading by over a second ahead of Australia. Ledecky went the fastest that she’s ever been on a relay, and her split ranks as the third-fastest 4×200 free relay split of all time, just trailing Federica Pellegrini and Sarah Sjostrom‘s performances.
Ledecky now has five out of the fastest seven 200 free relay splits of all time, and four out of the six sub-1:54 relay splits.
Earning her 21st World Championship medal with this relay win, Ledecky now surpasses Natalie Coughlin as the female swimmer with the most World Championship medals of all time. In the overall rankings, she is third only to Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte, who have 33 and 27 Worlds medals respectively.
All-Time Top Relay Splits, Women’s 4×200 Free Relay:
- Federica Pellegrini, Italy – 1:53.45 (2009)
- Sarah Sjostsrom, Sweden – 1:53.64 (2014)
- Katie Ledecky, United States – 1:53.67 (2022)
- Katie Ledecky, United States – 1:53.74 (2016)
- Katie Ledecky, United States – 1:53.76 (2021)
- Katie Ledecky, United States – 1:53.84 (2018)
- Katie Ledecky, United States – 1:54.02 (2017)
But the Americans weren’t done yet. After Ledecky gave the Americans a huge lead, 17-year-old Bella Sims helped extend it with a massive 1:54.60 anchor leg to secure victory for her team. Something worth noting is that even though Sims didn’t qualify to swim the 200 free individually at these World Championships, she held off Penny Oleksiak, Mollie O’Callaghan, and Yang Junxuan (who came home faster than Sims in 1:54.18, but was too far behind to be in contention for an upset), three swimmers that did swim the individual 200 free event. In one day, Sims’ improvement trajectory in the 200 free has been massive. She came into the meet with a best time of 1;57.53 on a flat start, and then earned herself a second swim by splitting 1:55.91 in prelims before going over a second faster in finals. If Sims can maintain her relay speed, she could putting herself in the conversation as one of the worlds best 200 freestylers in the future.
Critics can say that the Americans only won in a weakened field, as Australia was missing their best 200 freestylers in Emma McKeon and Ariarne Titmus, and Olympic champions China were plagued by COVID-19 restrictions coming into Worlds. But now that we know what the U.S. is truly capable of, the next four-team battle between China, Australia, Canada, and the U.S. is going to be one for the ages for years to come.
Those all-time splits above really demonstrate how Australia has wasted Titmus by not giving her anything to chase. There’s no way the woman with the 2nd, 3rd and 4th fastest 200 time ever shouldn’t be on that list. I follow track and field as closely as swimming. No different there. Team adrenaline is amazing. Femke Bol has never been quicker than 50.37 on the flat 400 yet she split sub 49 last year in Tokyo on the women’s 4 x 400 despite receiving the baton all the way out in lane 5.
Bella Sims obviously needs to change her priorities. Australia obviously needs to get its act together and stop taking this race for granted. It was high hilarity that… Read more »
O’Callaghan has some of the fastest closing splits in the 200 free ever but she doesn’t handle doubles well and she tried to catch Sims on the first 100 and thus had a blowout in the final 50.
I was unable to wake up to watch live but just finished the replay. Was expecting Canada to take the gold but everyone besides McIntosh was mediocre at best and for the Australians the only one that delivered was Neale with Melverton not being too far off her trials time as well.
Well played America.
The fist pump from Katie Ledecky!
Ledecky just always shows up. How she’s able to find ANOTHER untapped well to produce a PB after all this time is astonishing.
Gonna say this once: Bella Sims needs to stop swimming the 800/1500 and needs to start to focus more on the 100/200. Her raw speed, fast flip turns, and excellent tempo/endurance really put her at a competitive advantage in these races. She was out 54 mid when she went 1:54.6 split, wouldn’t be surprised to see her go a 53 mid if she can replicate her strategy into a race half the distance of the 200. Just a thought, but she is just such a natural sprinter.
Yeah seems a little overloaded at trials meet. Stick with 100-200-400/500 and maybe an IM or 2 which is still a very heavy schedule
Calls her trials overloaded and proceeds to suggest another overloaded schedule of 100, 200, 400 free and both IMs.
It sure ruined Katie Ledecky’s career! I’ll defer to Ron Aitken, thank you very much.
Why do you keep bringing up “despite having the slowest prelim split”? How do you know the coaches didn’t tell Claire Weinstein BEFORE the prelims that she was on the relay at night? That would make eminent sense. Clearly she’d earned that spot; and why make her work harder than necessary in the morning? Save your strength for the final. Ledecky and Smith were put on the finals relay without having to swim in the morning. Also a good call. These older veterans need more rest than youngsters to be at their best.
Because she had the slowest prelim split
BFD. How do you know that the prelims crew weren’t told to swim to qualify a decent lane, don’t DQ (although Weinstein’s reaction time in prelims might have scared a coach or two), and save something for tonight. This is Weinstein’s first international meet and relay as a young 15 year old (only a couple months) and I would bet especially with her club coach there, they managed her carefully through this learning experience. Remember Sims had been to the Olympic-style relay rodeo before, so probably had more autonomy.
In my view it was a very smart move to make sure that the young swimmers that are the future of the event gained valuable experience before the very short cycle… Read more »
And I thought Bella Sims would not even qualify year at trials beacse she almost missed the start, that was when Leah Smith had great sportsmanship to let Bella know “hey race is about to start” Soo glad with her performance! She must have the biggest drop from her PB out of anyone from flat start
