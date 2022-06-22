15-Year-Old Summer McIntosh Breaks 200 Fly World Junior Record In 2:05.20

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

15-year-old Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh won her first-ever World Championship title, taking the 200 fly in a world junior record time of 2:05.20. This is her third time resetting the world junior record in this event this year. First, she broke it on March 5th this year in a time of 2:05.81, and then went on to reset her mark in the World Championship semifinals yesterday in a time of 2:05.79. Today, she dropped another 0.59 seconds off her semifinals mark.

The 2:05.20 that McIntosh swam is also a new Canadian record, and makes her the first swimmer from her country to win gold in this event.

McIntosh was trailing Zhang Yufei, who likes to take her front half out very hard, for the first 100 meters of the race. The back half was a battle between McIntosh and Regan Smith, with McIntosh leading Smith by only 0.28 seconds at the 150-meter mark. However, McIntosh overtook Smith on the last 50 with a closing split of 32.58, beating the field by 0.88 seconds as Smith faded to fourth. The Canadian’s final 50 was what made up the majority of her time drop between finals and semifinals, as she was 0.77 seconds faster on this portion of the race today.

Summer McIntosh, 2022 World Championship Finals Summer McIntosh, 2022 World Championship Semifinals 50m 28.35 28.36 100m 31.82 31.58 150m 32.45 32.50 200m 32.58 33.35 Total 2:05.20 2:05.79

At 15 years and 312 days of age, McIntosh is the the second-youngest world champion in the women’s 200 fly, just behind Tracy Caulkins who won this event at 15 years and 227 days of age in 1978.