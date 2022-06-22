2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Brazil qualified for the women’s 4×200 freestyle final for the first time in history today, finishing in 6th place overall with a 7:58.38. In the 15 editions of the World Championships that have featured the women’s 4×200, this is the first time that Brazil has pulled off a top 8 finish.

Brazil hasn’t competed in every 4×200, taking a few years off including in 2019, 2017, 2011, 2009, 2007, and 2001. The most recent instance of Brazil swimming the event at Worlds is in 2015 when the nation placed 10th overall during semi-finals.

Notably, Brazil’s 10th-place finish was faster than their 6th-place swim in 2022. At Kazan 2015 Brazil delivered a 7:57.15 compared to the 7:58.36 they produced in 2022. The Brazilian and South American record in this event is a 7:55.68 from the Rio 2016 Olympics, which they swam during prelims for 11th place.

So even though they finished in the final here as opposed to their prelims-only swims in 2015 and 2016, they were slower this year than either of those two years.

Splits Comparisons

This is the second 6th place finish for the Brazilian women so far at the 2022 World Championships as they opened the meet with a 3:38.10 in the 4×100 freestyle in the final to trail Great Britain’s 3:35.43 in 5th.

Brazil also contributed to history earlier on in the meet when the women’s 1500 freestyle featured the most South American representatives in the history of the World Championships. Beatriz Pimentel Dizotti (16:05.25) and Viviane Jungblut (16:13.89) of Brazil and Kristel Kobrich (16:20.24) from Chile went 6-7-8 in the final.

That was the first time that 2 Brazilian women made the final in the event at Worlds and the first time that 3 women from South America were in the final.

While the Brazilian women have yet to make it onto the medal table, the nation as a whole has earned 2 medals so far in the form of Nicholas Santos’ 50 fly silver and Guilherme Costa’s 400 free bronze.

Quick Hits

Stephanie Balducini nearly got into the women’s 100 freestyle when she hit a 54.10 for 10th place in the semi-final. That time was her fastest swim in history and also the 2nd-best time from any South American woman ever. Larissa Oliveria holds both the Brazilian and South American records at a 54.03 from back in 2016.

South American Medal Table Through Day 3

COUNTRY GOLD SILVER BRONZE TOTAL Brazil 0 1 1 2

South American National Records Through Day 3