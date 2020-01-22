Buckeyes Travel to Notre Dame for Shamrock Invitational

Courtesy: OSU Athletics

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State swimming and diving program will travel to Notre Dame to participate in the two-day Shamrock Invitational Jan. 24-25. Five teams will be in attendance including Ohio State, Notre Dame, Iowa, Akron (women only) and Missouri State (men only).

Friday’s preliminary races will begin at 10 a.m. while finals will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday’s races will begin at 11 a.m. Competition will be held at the Rolfs Aquatic Center.

As of December 11, the Ohio State men are ranked No. 16 in the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Top 25 Dual Meet Poll while the women come in at No. 18. Overall, the Buckeye men are 4-3 while the women are 6-2 this season.

MEET SCHEDULE

All events will be raced in short course yards. Each event will score 16 competitors per individual event and eight relay teams per relay with two relays per school being scored.

Championship diving events on both the 1-meter and 3-meter springboards will be held using the six optional dive format. Friday diving will begin at 5 p.m. with the women competing on the 3-meter board and the men diving from the 1-meter board. Saturday diving will begin at approximately 11:30 a.m. after the start of the women’s 1650 freestyle and will feature the women on the 1-meter board and the men on the 3-meter board.

Last Time Out

Ohio State hosted Michigan last weekend for senior day and fell to the ranked Wolverines. The No. 3 Michigan men defeated the No. 16-ranked Buckeyes 190-110 while the No. 18 Ohio State women fell to the No. 5 Wolverine women, 165-135.

Sophomore Sally Tafuto took first in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:49.55.

Junior Freya Rayner won the 50 freestyle with an NCAA “B” qualifying time of 22.55.

Freshman Thomas Watkins placed first in the 200 backstroke with an NCAA “B” standard time of 1:44.91.

Divers Joseph Canova and Jacob Fielding went one-two on the three-meter springboard, while Lyle Yost took first on one-meter.

Mackenzie Crawford won on women’s one-meter with Genevieve Angerame second.

Freshmen Josie Panitz and Hannah Bach, and junior Hanna Gresser, all reached NCAA “B” qualifying standards in the 100 breaststroke with Panitz second in 1:01.30.

Panitz also took second in the 200 breaststroke with her second “B” cut of the day (2:13.94).

Junior Paul Delakis hit an NCAA “B” qualifying standard with a time of 1:35.74 in the 200 freestyle, good for second place.

Sophomore Jason Matthews finished second in both the 100 and 200 breaststroke events and made NCAA “B” qualifying standards in each race (:53.56 in the 100 and 1:57.68 in the 200).

Senior Kathrin Demler won the 200 individual medley in a “B” qualifying standard time of 1:59.43.

Demler and junior Katie Trace finished second and third, respectively, in the 200 butterfly with NCAA “B” qualifying times of 1:57.02 and 1:59.14.

Demler was also second in the 500 freestyle in 4:44.15, giving her a total of three “B” standards during the meet.

Senior Noah Lense hit the “B” standard in the 200 butterfly with a second-place swim in 1:46.39.

Up Next

Ohio State continues their road swing and travels to Pittsburgh for a dual meet against the Pittsburgh Panthers Friday, Jan. 31.