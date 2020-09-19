Brookfield East Bests Germantown High School in Duel Meet

The Brookfield East varsity girls look poised to defend their Wisconsin state title this year after defeating Germantown High in a duel meet on Thursday, September 17, 119-66.

Brookfield East team won 11 out of the 13 events, led by sophomore Reese Tiltmann and freshman Maggie Wanezek, who each contributed 4 wins (2 individual, 2 relay).

Tiltmann won both the 100 fly (59.39) and the 100 breast (1:07.58), while Wanezek finished first in the 200 free (1:55.36) and the 100 free (52.15). Her time in the 100 free was a season best.

Of note, junior Kamryn Dembny finished second in the 100 fly in a season best time of 59.70. In the 100 breast, second-place finisher and junior Callie Gregg of BEHS finished in a season best time of 1:09.52. Germantown junior Hanna DeGrace finished in third in that event in 1:09.64, also a season best.

Tiltmann helped the BEHS girls win the 200 medley relay, contributing a 25.24 anchor leg. She teamed up with junior Abby Wanezek (26.05 – back), sophomore Lucy Thomas (29.08 – breast), and senior Reilly Tiltmann (26.12 – fly), to win in a combined time of 1:46.49. Germantown’s ‘A’ relay team of freshman Isabelle Berger (28.63 – back), DeGrace (31.08 – breast), junior Ali Beay (25.82 – fly), and junior Sabrina Mrzyglod (24.24 – free), finished in second in 1:49.77.

In the 200 free relay, Tiltman (25.65) and Wanezek (23.09) were joined by Gregg (25.51) and freshman Audrey Olen (25.26) to win in 1:39.51. Germantown’s team of Beay (24.80), DeGrace (25.66), freshman Abby Bruss (25.78), and Mrzyglod (23.55) finished second by just two-tenths (1:39.79).

Germantown’s first win of the meet came from Mrzyglod in the 200 IM (2:09.38). Abby Wanezek finished second for BEHS in 2:10.29.

Thomas won the 50 free in 23.75. She led a 1-2 sweep for BEHS, with Reilly Tiltmann finishing in second in 23.95. Beay snagged third place for Germantown (24.85).

Olen led a 1-2-3 sweep for BEHS in the 500 free, winning in 5:28.11. Senior Kathryn Bingenheimer finished second in 5:34.32, followed by junior Heidi Stueckroth (5:48.84). Both Bingenheimer and Stueckroth finished in season best times.

Reilly Tiltmann, the #12 recruit in the high school class of 2021, a member of the Junior National team, and a UVA commit for the fall of 2021, won her first individual race of the meet, claiming the 100 back title in 55.75. Abby Wanezek was second for BEHS (56.33), while Beay grabbed another third place finish for Germantown (58.32).

The BEHS 400 free relay team of Thomas (54.57), Maggie Wanezek (53.06), Abby Wanezek (53.16), and Reilly Tiltmann (52.56), closed out the meet with a win in a combined time of 3:33.25. BEHS’s ‘B’ team finished in second place, consisting of Olen (57.82), freshman Alissa Grace (1:01.16), Bingenheimer (59.37), and Dembny (55.57).

In diving, Germantown sophomore Katie Lynn Clement finished first on one meter (243.25). BEHS freshman Clara Newman finished second with 209.90 points.