Brinegar, Sullivan Headline US World Junior Open Water Champs Team

Team USA announced its roster for the upcoming 2018 FINA World Junior Open Water Championships team Thursday, with high school seniors Michael Brinegar and Erica Sullivan as the headliners.

The Championships will take place September 6-8 in Eilat, Israel, and feature an ages 14-15 5k, a 16-17 7.5k, and a 10k for ages 18-19.

Both Brinegar, who represents Mission Viejo and will attend Indiana University next year, and Sullivan, who swims for the Sandpipers of Nevada and will attend USC, both placed third in the 10k race at the 2018 USA Open Water National Championships in May; Sullivan was also the 5k national champion. Both will compete in the 10k in Israel as part of the group of 12 American athletes in attendance.

Among the others joining are junior 7.5k national champions Ivan Puskovitch, of Episcopal Academy Aquatic Club, and Chase Travis, of Nation’s Capital Swim Club.

Sandpipers of Nevada head coach Ron Aitken (Sandpipers of Nevada) is the head coach for the team, while the Northern Kentucky Clippers’ Norm Wright will serve as an assistant.

Women’s Roster

Name Event Club Kensey McMahon 18-19 10K Bolles School Sharks Erica Sullivan 18-19 10K Sandpipers of Nevada Leah DeGeorge 16-17 7.5K Bolles School Sharks Chase Travis 16-17 7.5K Nation’s Capital Mariah Denigan 14-15 5K Northern Kentucky Clippers Claire Pophal 15-15 5K Lake Erie Silver Dolphins

Men’s Roster