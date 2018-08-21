Breaststroker Emma McGill Commits to Seattle University

Emma McGill from Buckeye, Arizona is headed to Seattle University for the 2018-19 season and beyond. McGill was homeschooled through Connections Academy; she swims year-round for Vitras Swim Club whose head coach, Sarah Byers, told SwimSwam:

“McGill is primarily a breaststroker swimming her 200 in 2:24.04 and 100 in 1:07.44. [she] is coming off personal bests [in] her last [season] and has seen continual improvement in her breaststrokes and distance free events and looks forward to continuing to improve in college.”

Since the start of her senior year of high school, McGill earned a number of lifetime bests in both her specialty events and off-events. She competed at Four Corners Sectionals as well as at Arizona Swimming LSC Championships at the end of both short course and long course seasons. All told, she improved in the SCY 200 free, 50 back, 50/200 breast, 100 fly, and 100/200 IM and LCM 200 free, 100/200 fly, and 200/400 IM.

The Seattle Redhawks finished 7th in the team standings at last year’s Western Athletic Conference Championships. McGill would have scored points in the C finals of the 100 breast and 200 breast, along with rising juniors Darian Himes and Margaux Thompson.

Top SCY times:

200 breast – 2:24.04

100 breast – 1:07.44

50 breast – 33.34

200 IM – 2:18.25