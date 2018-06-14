Brea Richardson Joins Rutgers Swim & Dive as Coordinator of Operations

Courtesy: Rutgers Athletics

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Rutgers swimming and diving announced Thursday the addition of Brea Richardson to the support staff as Coordinator of Operations.

Richardson brings more than six years of aquatic experience in event operations and has coordinated signature events at the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships at the Division I, II and III levels, along with the USA Swimming Junior and Senior Nationals and the USA Diving Winter and Summer Nationals.

Most recently, Richardson earned her Master’s degree from Florida State in sport management while working as a graduate assistant for the Olympic sporting equipment department and volunteering with the varsity diving team.

“We are thrilled to have Brea join the Rutgers family,” said head diving coach Frederick Woodruff. “Brea’s experience at Florida State and other aquatic centers in event planning, operations and promotions makes her a perfect fit to contribute to our future success.”

Richardson will immediately assume the multi-faceted duties of Coordinator of Operations, which includes trip arrangement, budget organization, data management and event planning for the Scarlet Knights’ swimming and diving program.

While studying toward her Master’s, Richardson also served as an intern for FSU’s Department of Sport Management, which hosted the 19th annual Sport Management Conference and welcomed 500 students, faculty and staff. Richardson was responsible for guest speaker relations, securing community partnerships and coordinating the volunteer and logistics efforts.

Richardson also worked as a meet technician and events coordinator at Greensboro Aquatic Center in North Carolina, working with various scoring and timing systems during some of the most prestigious championship events in swimming and diving.

She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in international business from UNC-Greensboro, always maintaining roots in the swimming world as a coach and a sales associate for swimwear. With her international business degree in hand, Richardson participated in a summer semester at FSU’s London Study Centre in global sport management. The program allowed her to tour facilities at Wimbledon, three Premiership soccer stadiums and Lord’s Cricket Grounds, while meeting with influential executives from Octagon, Populous and NFL Europe.

Additional experience includes a semester in Spanish language immersion in Mexico, a job as a diving announcer at FSU and a reoccurring volunteer gig at the Wyndham PGA Golf Championship in Greensboro.