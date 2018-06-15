Detroit Motor City Mile Will Become Swim Across America Mile

Courtesy: Swim Across America

Shannon Dunworth created the Detroit Motor City Mile in 1999 as an opportunity for swimmers in the Midwest to give back. Every year, proceeds from the MCM have been donated to charity. Since inception, the MCM has donated over $500,000 in support of local and national charities.

This years MCM will be Wednesday, June 27th at Belle Isle Beach in Detroit. Participants may swim a ½ mile, 1 Mile or 5K. Age groupers to Masters to weekend swimmers may participate in the MCM.

And as the Motor City Mile looks to 2019, it will come under the umbrella of Swim Across America to become Swim Across America—Motor City Mile.

“I’m really proud of what we’ve established with the Motor City Mile,” commented founder Shannon Dunworth. “I know we will have an even bigger impact by joining Swim Across America. SAAs resources, infrastructure, goodwill and charity model is impressive. As I got to know the SAA leadership, it became obvious there was a culture and vision fit. I couldn’t be more pleased that the MCM will go on for many more years and be able to make a difference in so many lives.”

“We’re honored to welcome the Motor City Mile to the Swim Across America family,” commented Rob Butcher, SAA CEO. “We want to preserve the history Shannon and his team have created while raising much needed dollars to fund cancer research in the Michigan community.”

Since inception, Swim Across America has funded over $75 million dollars to cancer research. SAA hosts 20 open water charity swims with the proceeds from the swim benefitting a cancer research institution in the community. The 2018 SAA calendar includes charity swims in Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Charleston-Kiawah, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Greenwich-Stamford, Long Island, Nantucket, Nassau (NY), Richmond, Rhode Island, San Francisco, Seattle, St. Louis and Tampa. Houston and Detroit will be new SAA charity swims in 2019.