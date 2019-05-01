Bonnie The Seal Unveiled As 2019 SC European C’ships Mascot

The 2019 Short Course European Championships are scheduled for December 4th-8th at the storied Tollcross International Swimming Centre in Glasgow, Scotland. Helping to kick-off the countdown to the 20th edition of the event will be the just-unveiled official mascot, Bonnie the Seal.

Bonnie will appear at the Glasgow Swimming Gala on Wednesday May 1st, where 250 school pupils will compete in races throughout the day. Bonnie will be presenting awards and announcing her return as the mascot for the main event this December.

This isn’t Bonnie’s first rodeo, as the adorable seal was also the face of the 2018 European Championships held in the same city.

At this year’s edition of the Short Course European Championships, spectators will watch as European Champions are crowned over five days in Glasgow as swimmers compete in 40 short course events. Held every two years, the event will be a particular highlight of 2019 as it celebrates the 20th year of the event with Bonnie the Seal as Official Mascot and Triple Olympian swimmer Hannah Miley as Official Ambassador.