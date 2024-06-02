Benedetta Pilato on New Training Bases in Olympic Year: “It’s a step that you need to grow”

2024 MARE NOSTRUM – BARCELONA

May 29-30, 2024

Prelims/Finals: 9 am / 5 pm local, 3 am / 11 am ET

Barcelona, Spain

LCM (50m)

Olympic Qualifying Event

2x Italian Olympic Benedetta Pilato was present at the Barcelona stop of the 2024 Mare Nostrum Tour, winning the 50 breast (30.06, 29.89 Meet Record in prelims) and 100 breast (1:06.66). Pilato said it was a hard time to be racing for her as she is in a heavy training block but overall she was happy with her performances.

Pilato also spoke on her move at the beginning of the season from Taranto to Torino. Since she was finished with high school, Pilato wanted the experience of living on her own and in a new city.