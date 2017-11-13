Bellevue Edges Lakeside for Washington 3A Title, Amy Tang Impresses

WASHINGTON 3A CHAMPIONSHIPS

Federal Way, Washington

Results

November 10-11, 2017

In a tight team race, Bellevue finished off the Washington Girls’ 3A Championships with a team title, beating out Lakeside by 7 points after winning the 400 free relay– after the penultimate event, the 100 breast, Bellevue held onto a lead of just one point, with the final relay securing the title.

Bellevue sophomore Janelle Rudolph was key, bringing in two individual wins. Rudolph was 23.02 to take the 50 free and then 54.80 to win the 100 backstroke.

Delora Li posted a 56.30 to claim the 100 fly for Bellevue, while Aneta Wyzga swam to a win in the 500 free with her 4:58.50, bringing in more points for Bellevue.

Lakeside was very strong last weekend, too, and it was ultimately a depth issue that kept them from the first place trophy. They started off with a win in the 200 medley relay, putting together Amy Tang (24.90), Allison Su (29.94), Isabel Chien (25.47) and MengMeng Gibbs (24.25) to win in 1:44.58, destroying Bellevue’s 2016 meet record and Rogers’ 2003 state record. Tang and Su are both freshmen.

Tang jumped right back in to dominate the 200 free, smashing Andie Taylor’s meet record with a 1:47.93, just off of Tang’s own season best. The 14-year-old, who set the 100 free state record the previous weekend, was 49.88 to win the event, just .07 off of her record. She was the only swimmer under 51.5.

Lakeside also took control in the 200 free relay, thanks largely due to Tang’s 22.79 anchor leg.

Squalicum senior Yanran Le picked up the other two individual titles. Le was 2:05.42 in the 200 IM to knock off Marysville-Getchell junior Bindi Pedersen (2:07.35), while she went 1:03.18 to beat Lakeside’s Su (1:04.02) in the 100 breast.

TEAM SCORES

1. Bellevue 281 2. Lakeside (Seattle) 274 3. Roosevelt 182 4. Mercer Island 180 5. Holy Names 161 6. Bainbridge 159 7. Interlake 119 8. Redmond 105 9. Central Kitsap 90 10. Shorecrest 67