Sports Quota Recruitment 2017 Athletes Ke Liye Golden Chance

Swimmers Ke Liye East Coast Railways Me Level-2 And Level-3 Ki Vacancies Aa Chuki Hai Jisme Freestyle 800m,1500mtrs Butterfly 50,100mtrs Breaststroke 100,200mtrs Ke Liye Swimmers Apply Kar Skte Hai. Form Ke Last Date 18 Dec 2017 Hai, Application Fee Or Selection Process Niche Maine Mention Kar Diya Hai Or Application Form Ki Link Bhi Maine Niche Mention Kar Di Hai Aap Waha Se Application Download Kar Skte Hai.
“Ye Recruitment Swimming Ke Alawa Bhi Baki Sports Ke Liye Hai Aap Niche Diye Gye Form Ko Download Karke Sare Sports Ki List Check Kar Skte Hai”
Level-2/Level-3 (GP ₹ 1900/-/ 2000/-)
Aquatics(Men)
Free Stroke 800,1500mtrs Butter Fly 50,100mtrs Breast Stroke 100,200mtrs – 02 Vacancies
Application Fee: ₹ 500/- (A Non-Refundable) UR And OBC Players Ke Liye Candidates.
₹ 250/- SC / ST Ex-Servicemen, Pwds, Women And Economic Backward Classes Ke Liye.
Fee Ko Demand Draft (‘Principal Financial Advisor, East Coast Railway, Payable At Bhubaneswar’) Ke Form Me Ya Pay Order Kisi Bhi Nationalized Bank Se Karna Hai,
Selection Process: Selection Pura Ka Pura Performance And Interview Par Depend Krega.
How To Apply
Niche Diye Gye Form Ko Download Kar Ke Uska Print Le Lijiye And Usko Fill Karne Ke Baad Sare Testimonials And Documents Ki Photocopy Ko Attach Karke Usko Nihce Diye Gye Address Par ORDINARY POST Se Bhej Skte Hai.
Address
The Assistant Personnel Officer (Recruitment), 2nd Floor, South Block, Rail Sadan, Chandrasekharpur, Bhubaneswar, Odisha – 751017.
The Last Date For Submission Of Applications Is 18/12/2017 Up To 18:00 Hours. (For Residents Of Andaman, Nicobar & Lakshadweep Closing Date Is 02/01/2018 Up To 18:00 Hours.)
Application Form – Download
