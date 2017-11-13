Yale Women Cruise to Victory over Columbia in Ivy League Dual

Yale vs Columbia (Women)

New York City, NY

Friday, November 10th

Short course yards

Results

Team Scores

Yale: 188

Columbia: 111

The Yale women won 11 of 16 events to roll to a victory over Columbia. Yale and Columbia each came through with a fast relay win, with Columbia taking the 200 medley in 1:43.74, and Yale taking the 200 free relay with a 1:33.77.

Yale First-Year Nikki Waters continued to dominate on the boards, taking 1st in both the 1 and 3 meter diving. Cailley Silbert won the 1000 with a quick 10:09.34, which is 3 seconds slower than she swam in the meet with Brown the week before.

Julia Samson of Columbia swept the backstroke events, winning the 100 in 56.24 and the 200 in 2:00.68. Jessica He of Columbia won the 200 free in 1:51.82, which is only 2 seconds off the freshman’s best time of 1:49.45. Jessica Antiles rounded out Columbia’s individual wins by touching 1st in the 200 IM with a 2:04.01.

Event Winners:

200 medley relay: Columbia (Samson, Antiles, Wang, O’Rourke), 1:43.74

1000 free: Cailley Silbert (Yale), 10:09.34

200 free: Jessica He (Columbia), 1:51.82

100 back: Julia Samson (Columbia), 56.24

100 breast: Cha O’Leary (Yale), 1:03.28

200 fly: Charlotte Hylinski (Yale), 2:03.57

50 free: Bella Hindley (Yale), 23.24

100 free: Claire O’Mara (Yale), 51.48

200 back: Julia Samson (Columbia), 2:00.68

200 breast: Cha O’Leary (Yale), 2:19.48

500 free: Nathalie Eid (Yale), 4:57.95

100 fly: Charlotte Hylinski (Yale), 55.82

200 IM: Jessica Antiles (Columbia), 2:04.01

200 free relay: Yale (Hindley, Richards, O’Mara, Rogers), 1:33.77

1 meter diving: Nikki Waters (Yale), 282.15

3 meter diving: Nikki Waters (Yale), 292.43

Press Release – Yale:

NEW YORK, N.Y.–After a long drive to the Lions’ territory, the Yale women’s swimming and diving team swept a second dual-meet victory of the season. The final score was 188-111.

The Bulldogs’ depth was apparent as they clinched eleven wins, four of which were 1-2-3 sweeps in individual events.

The Bulldog divers had strong performances against the Lions. Nikki Watters continued the momentum from last weekend with a victory in the 3-meter diving and the 1-meter diving events with scores of 292.43 and 282.15. Teammate Hannah Walsh followed up in second place behind Watters for both events with scores of 271.36 and 278.17..

The swimmers also competed well, winning majority of their events and finishing close to Columbia in others. In the 200-yard medley relay, the A-relay barely fell short of Columbia’s A-relay by 0.01 (1:43.75) with their teammates on the B-relay following them, placing third (1:44.89).

As a comeback,the Bulldogs swept a 1-2-3 win in the 1000-yard freestyle. Cailley Silbert led the competition, placing first with a time of 10:09.34 with her teammates Nathalie Eid(10:12.09) and Danielle Liu (10:18.71) following shortly behind. Though swimming the event as an exhibition, Lilla Felix placed fourth (10:26.35) in the race not too far from Liu.

In the 200-yard freestyle, Sophie Fontaine placed second (1:52.42), finishing about 0.5 seconds in front of Columbia. Similarly, her teammate Heidi VanderWel snuck in third (57/95) just before Columbia in the 100-yard backstroke.

Stealing a win for the team was Cha O’Leary. Pulling away from the competition, she finished first (1:03.28) in the 100-yard breastroke. Her teammate Mary Tate followed not too far from O’Leary, slipping into third (1:06.28), just 0.01 seconds in front of Columbia.

The Bulldogs swept a 1-2-3 victory in the 200-yard butterfly with Charlotte Hylinski leading (2:03.57). Following her were her teammates Bebe Thompson and Carrie Heilbrun who placed second (2:05.02) and third (2:05.13) respectively. Though swimming the event as an exhibition, Lili Margitai sped into fourth (2:06.73), finishing not too far from her fellow freestylers.

Bella Hindley sprinted across the pool, finishing first with an amazing time of :23.24. She finished almost a full second in front of Columbia. Meanwhile, her teammate Claire O’Maraswiftly out-touched Columbia’s swimmer within less than 0.05 seconds in the 100-yard freestyle, finishing first (51.48). Similarly, Cate Sawkins slipped into second place (2:04.32), just 0.6 seconds ahead of Columbia in the 200-yard backstroke.

O’Leary, Paulina Kaminski and Destiny Nelson stole a 1-2-3 victory in the 200-yard breastroke, finishing with times of 2:19.48, 2:20.42 and 2:20.58 respectively. Similarly, Nathalie Eid, Kendall Brent and Liu swept the top three places in the 500-yard freestyle with times of 4:57.95, 4:59.64 and 5:01.10 respectively.

With strong starts, Hylinski and Maddy Zimmerman sped across the pool, finishing first (55.82) and second (56.01) respectively in the 100-yard butterfly.

To finish up the individual events, Margitai and Thompson raced across the pool, finishing second (2:06.79) and third (2:07.38) respectively in the 200-yard individual medley.

As a grand finale, the Bulldogs’ A-relay crushed the competition in the 200-yard freestyle relay, winning the event with a time of 1:33.77.

After the meet, the Bulldogs celebrated their victory with friends, family and alumni at a nice restaurant in New York City and then returned home to rest and prepare for their upcoming meet in Ohio.

The Bulldogs will once again compete next week but this time in Ohio in preliminary and finals format.

Report filed by Angela Lee, YSPH ’18, Yale Sports Publicity

Press Release – Columbia:

NEW YORK – The 2016 homestand came to a close on Friday, Nov. 10 as the Columbia women’s swimming & diving team hosted Yale in Uris Pool. The Lions posted several impressive performances throughout the afternoon, however the Bulldogs would come away with the 188 – 111 win.

Leading a Columbia 1-2 punch in the 100 backstroke was Julia Samson in a time of 56.24, earning her second conference win in the event, while first-year Jamie Lee clocked in a 56.97 for a runner-up finish. Samson returned to complete the sweep in the backstroke events by adding a 200 back victory with a time of 2:00.68.

The first Columbia victory of the day came early in an exciting 200 freestyle relay. The tandem of Julia Samson, Jessica Antiles Emily Wang and Kathleen O’Rourke used a quick start to fend off the Bulldogs and grab the win with a finger-touch win at 1:43.74.

First-year Jessica He hit the wall first in a comeback win in the 200 freestyle at 1:51.82 for her second-consecutive Ivy League crown in the event. Susie Zhu followed in third-place with a time of 1:52.83. Zhu later added third-place points in the 100 butterfly as well with a time of 56.88

Jessica Antiles was sensational in the 200 I.M. with a convincing win behind a time of 2:04.01. Antiles also tallied second-place points in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:04.47, along with Kathleen O’Rourke in the 50 freestyle at 24.17. Just a touch behind was Mary Ashby in third place at 24.24. Jessica He continued an impressive day with a second-place finish in the 100 freestyle at 51.75, followed by O’Rourke in third at 52.09. The 200 freestyle relay squad of Ashby, O’Rourke, Jordan Ashmore and He capped off the evening with a runne-up time of 1:35.32.

On the boards, Brooke Bernardin led the Lions with a pair of third-place finishes against some of the toughest divers in the Ivy League. Bernardin earned scores of 256.43 (3M dive) and 260.77 (1M Dive), followed by fourth-place tallies from Kim Yang with 255.08 (3M dive) and 253.87 (1m dive).

Up next, The Lions will compete in the three-day Frank Elm Invitational, hosted by Rutgers, on Friday, Nov. 17 -Sunday, Nov. 19.