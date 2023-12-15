Belgrade Announced As Host of 2024 European Aquatics Championships

European Aquatics announced Friday that the Serbian capital city of Belgrade will serve as host of the 2024 European Aquatics Championships.

The announcement of the event host was delayed amidst the “political situation” in Europe, with the event originally slated to run in Kazan, Russia, prior to the Russian invasion of Ukraine last year.

As revealed earlier this month, the 2024 European Championships will run from June 10-23, putting it just over one month before the Paris Olympics and directly conflicting with one of the marquee tune-up meets on the European swimming calendar, the Sette Colli Trophy in Rome (June 21-23).

Organizers of the Sette Colli Trophy have said they will not move the event.

The European Championships are traditionally moved into the spring during Summer Olympic years, but next year’s calendar is atypical with the 2024 World Championships also slated for Feb. 2-18 in Doha, Qatar.

The event will serve as a last-minute qualifier for Paris for some, with the qualifying period for swimming concluding on the final day of the competition (June 23).

“With the geopolitical challenges Europe is currently facing, it has been a real challenge to find a new home after the postponement of the event in the original host city of Kazan,” said European Aquatics President Antonio Silva.

“I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to the Serbian Swimming Association, led by President Boris Drobac, and the Serbian Government for its outstanding commitment and support, as well as to colleagues from the European Aquatics Bureau and Office who have worked tirelessly to ensure that this major championships could take its place on the 2024 Calendar.”

This is the first time Serbia will host the European Aquatics Championships, though Belgrade has welcomed the European Junior Swimming Championships three times, doing so in 2008, 2011 and 2023.

The event will kick off with open water (June 10-13) and artistic swimming (June 10-14) before swimming and diving will run the second week from June 17-23.