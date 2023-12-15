Hwang Sunwoo Heads Up South Korean Roster For 2024 World Championships

The 2024 World Championships are on the horizon, with the competition taking place February 2nd through February 18th in Doha, Qatar.

The nation of South Korea has revealed its robust lineup for the swimming competition, with the squad headlined by World Championships medalist Hwang Sunwoo.

20-year-old Hwang is set to contest the individual men’s 100m and 200m freestyle events in addition to the 4x200m free relay. Relaymates Kim Woomin, Lee Ho-jun and Lee Yu-yeon will join him

Of note, Lee Yu-yeon beat out 2023 World Championships relay member Yang Jae-hoon at last month’s national team trials to regain his spot on the relay after representing the nation at the 2022 World Championships.

Korea earned its first-ever Asian Games gold in this men’s 4x200m free in Hangzhou, establishing a new Asian Games Record of 7:01.43 in the process. Had they produced that same result in Fukuoka they would have grabbed the bronze.

Individually, Hwang took bronze in the men’s 200m freestyle in Fukuoka and followed that up with gold in the same event and bronze in the 100m free at this year’s Asian Games.

Kim won both the 400m and 800m free events in Hangzhou while also capturing silver in the 1500m free. He finished 5th in the 400m free in Fukuoka.

Kim also qualified in the 200m free individual event for Doha but relinquished his spot for Lee Ho-jun.

South Korean Roster for 2024 World Championships

Kim Woomin

Hwang Sunwoo

Lee Joo-ho

Lee Ho-jun

Yoon Ji-hwan

Baek In-cheol

Lee Sang-hoon

Choi Dong-yeol

Kim Min-seok

Kim Min-seop

Ji Yu-chan

Park Jeong-hoon

Yang Jae-hoon

Lee Yu-yeon

Kim Seo-young

Moon Su-ah

Heo Yeon-kyung

Park Soo-jin

Han Da-kyung

Park Jeong-won

Song Jae-yoon

Kim Seoyeong