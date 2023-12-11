2024 European Championships Taking Place Next June 10-23; Host Nation Still Unknown

During Saturday night’s live stream of the 2023 European Short Course Championships, European Aquatics president Antonio Silva revealed that the 2024 European Championships will take place next June, just about a month before the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The exact dates for the 2024 European Championships are June 10-23, but a spokesperson told SwimSwam that a host nation still has not been confirmed. The swimming portion of the Paris 2024 Olympics is set for July 27-Aug. 4.

The European Championships are usually moved to the spring during Summer Olympic years, but next year’s calendar is atypical with the 2024 World Championships also slated for Feb. 2-18 in Doha, Qatar.

The 2024 European Championships were originally supposed to be held in Kazan, Russia, but that plan was nixed after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year. In late October, European Aquatics released a preliminary events calendar for 2024, but neither the time nor place of the 2024 European Championships was not included yet due to “the current political situation in Europe.” The organization added that further updates would be coming “very soon.”

Silva said on the live stream that he has been busy organizing January’s 2024 European Water Polo Championships, which were relocated from Israel to Croatia (men’s) and the Netherlands (women’s) in wake of the ongoing war between Israel and Palestine. The event will serve as an opportunity to qualify for the 2024 World Championships in Doha and the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

The 2024 European Junior Championships will take place from July 2-7 in Vilnius, Lithuania.