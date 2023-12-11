Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 European Championships Taking Place Next June 10-23; Host Nation Still Unknown

Comments: 3

During Saturday night’s live stream of the 2023 European Short Course Championships, European Aquatics president Antonio Silva revealed that the 2024 European Championships will take place next June, just about a month before the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The exact dates for the 2024 European Championships are June 10-23, but a spokesperson told SwimSwam that a host nation still has not been confirmed. The swimming portion of the Paris 2024 Olympics is set for July 27-Aug. 4.

The European Championships are usually moved to the spring during Summer Olympic years, but next year’s calendar is atypical with the 2024 World Championships also slated for Feb. 2-18 in Doha, Qatar.

The 2024 European Championships were originally supposed to be held in Kazan, Russia, but that plan was nixed after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year. In late October, European Aquatics released a preliminary events calendar for 2024, but neither the time nor place of the 2024 European Championships was not included yet due to “the current political situation in Europe.” The organization added that further updates would be coming “very soon.”

Silva said on the live stream that he has been busy organizing January’s 2024 European Water Polo Championships, which were relocated from Israel to Croatia (men’s) and the Netherlands (women’s) in wake of the ongoing war between Israel and Palestine. The event will serve as an opportunity to qualify for the 2024 World Championships in Doha and the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

The 2024 European Junior Championships will take place from July 2-7 in Vilnius, Lithuania.

3
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

3 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Sam Adams
42 minutes ago

I’m glad it is going ahead as it is such as good event to get race practice in before ‘the big one’ for European nations. Not sure who could host it though.

0
0
Reply
oxyswim
Reply to  Sam Adams
18 minutes ago

I think a month out is a little too close for how long the meet is

0
0
Reply
Sam Adams
Reply to  oxyswim
14 minutes ago

The meet is quite long but normally there is a week of swimming and the rest of the time is the other aquatics disciplines.

0
0
Reply

About Riley Overend

Riley is an associate editor interested in the stories taking place outside of the pool just as much as the drama between the lane lines. A 2019 graduate of Boston College, he arrived at SwimSwam in April of 2022 after three years as a sports reporter and sports editor at newspapers …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!