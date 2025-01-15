Belgian National Champion Camille Henveaux is the Latest Swimmer to Join Cal at Mid-Season

Cal has announced another mid-season addition, this time on the women’s side. We reported yesterday on Lars Antoniak joining the men’s team, and now Cal has announced the addition of Belgian National Team member Camille Henveaux to the women’s team. Henveaux is notably the younger sister of Lucas Henveaux, who helped Cal to a national championship in the 2022-23 season, finishing 9th in both the 500 free and 1650 free. There are rumors circulating that the older Henveaux may be coming back this season as well, however, those are nothing more than rumors at this time.

As for Camille, she, like her brother, is a mid-distance and distance freestyler. She’s a Belgian short course national champion in the 200 free and 800 free, as well as the 400 IM. Henveaux has also dabbled in open water racing, having represented Belgium at the European Junior Open Water Championships, as well as the Open Water Swimming World Cup. She’s 18 years old.

Here is a look at Henveaux’s career bests in SCM, with her yards conversions in parenthesis.

Camille Henveaux Personal Bests – SCM (SCY):

200 free – 1:58.54 (1:46.79)

400 free – 4:08.94 (4:44.50)

800 free – 8:31.66 (9:44.75)

1500 free – 16:48.59 (16:42.57)

400 IM – 4:43.92 (4:15.78)

Her converted 500 free puts her just off what it will likely take to qualify for the NCAA this season, so it seems very possible she’ll be on Cal’s NCAA roster this March, but we’ll have to see how quickly she’s able to adapt to yards swimming.

Heanveaux brings international racing experience with her to Berkeley. She’s competed at the 2024 World Championships in Doha, as well as the 2023 SC European Championships.

She should be a great addition to a Cal team which could use a little more depth in the 200/500 free.